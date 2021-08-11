Look—I know Crocs are back in and all, but if even Victoria Beckham doesn't think she can pull them off, surely the same goes for even the most stylish of celebrities, right? Supermodel and TV personality Heidi Klum recently set out to prove me wrong, taking to the streets of Los Angeles in a lime green boilersuit and yellow Crocs combo, and looking completely fabulous in the process.

Klum clearly knew exactly what she was doing, and paired the outfit not only with matching aviator sunglasses and a tote bag with yellow accents, but with a matching Starbucks iced beverage, too. She smiled and waved delightedly at the cameras that spotted her leaving the coffee shop chain.

The celeb, who is a judge on America's Got Talent, has just filmed the first live show for the new season, which aired on Aug. 10. For the occasion, she swapped her greens and yellows for a feathered coral dress, cinched at the waist. Her co-judge Sofia Vergara color-coordinated with Klum in a Barbie pink co-ord by Alex Perry, according to the Daily Mail.

Klum posted a photo of the two of them together on Instagram, writing, "Great first live Show @agt with this beauty @sofiavergara."

As for Vergara, she shared a selfie of herself, with Simon Cowell in the background looking extremely busy. "I loove @agt," she wrote.

America's Got Talent season 16 began airing on June 1 on NBC, and is available to stream on Peacock.

