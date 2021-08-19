For one of the most seminal pop stars of the millennial era, Christina Aguilera has been able to keep a decent amount of privacy around herself and her family. And it makes the times when she does go public all the more impactful: Recall, for example, how she powerfully defended Britney Spears on Twitter back in June , simultaneously supporting her fellow former teen queen in the midst of a heated conservatorship battle and putting any misogynistic “feud” rumors to bed once and for all. "While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation—all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media," Aguilera, 40, wrote at the time. "To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life.”

And now we get another glimpse into the IRL life of Xtina, this time with a series of rare photos of her daughter, Summer Rain, whom she shares with fiancé, Matthew Rutler. (She also has a 13-year-old son, Max.) Summer Rain celebrated her seventh birthday this week, and her pop star momma took the occasion to post some sweet photos of the two of them together:

The first photo in the carousel shows Aguilera donning a fun, neon green winged eyeliner look and posing with Summer Rain, who’s wearing an “XTINA” shirt (naturally). The rest of the carousel photos show the seven-year-old smiling with missing front teeth, hanging out backstage with mom, and asleep on a Care Bear pajama-clad Christina’s lap. “We’re celebrating Summer Rain all week,” Aguilera wrote in the emoji-filled caption:

“And Leo lioness energy all month🦁 Happy 7th birthday my sweet, thoughtful, funny, creative, soulful, vibrant spirit…time moves too fast but every year I’m so in awe of the beautiful human you are and continue to grow to be! You are so loved by all around you and inspire us to see the world brighter because of you and the special energy you radiate!✨💖🦄 Mommy loves you so much!🤗🥳💝😍”

Too cute. Happy birthday, Summer Rain!

