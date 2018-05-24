17 Horror Movies Coming Out in 2018 for When Real Life Isn't Scary Enough

16 'Overlord'

Release date: October 26, 2018

Starring: Jovan Adepo, Jacob Anderson, Pilou Asbæk, Iain De Caestecker, John Magaro, Wyatt Russell, and Bokeem Woodbine

The Premise: The film is rumored to be the fourth installment in the Cloverfield franchise, but producer J.J. Abrams denies that. All we know for sure about the plot is that it follows a group of U.S. paratroopers who drop behind enemy lines on the eve of D-day only to learn that the Nazis have been experimenting with some scary supernatural forces.

