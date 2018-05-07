See the Cutest Couples from the 2018 Met Gala

Gushing!
Happy Met Gala Monday! A.k.a the day we get to see out favorite celebrity couples in one place at the same time, walking the red carpet in crazy, over-the-top outfits and sharing adorable moments. Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart even made their red carpet debut as a couple tonight! Click through to see pics of them and the rest of the most adorable duos of the night.
Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski captured in a love-struck stare on the red carpet.
This is the first time Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have attended a red carpet event together as a couple.
Co-host Amal Clooney and her husband, George Clooney, were among the first to arrive on at the Met.