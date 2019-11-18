2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
30 Pictures of Celebrities as Bridesmaids to Remind You You're Not Alone

Your wedding season PSA.

By Samantha Leal and Bianca Rodriguez
image
Splash News

As any good bridesmaid knows, it's not about you—it's about the bride. And yes, this goes even for celebrities. While they're typically in the spotlight, these women took to the sides of their favorite brides to help celebrate their big days, matching dresses and all. Take a look at these star bridesmaids in one of their most special roles.

image
Lady Gaga/InstagramInstagram
Lady Gaga

A bridesmaid was born (we had to) when Lady Gaga served as a bridesmaid to her longtime make-up artist Sarah Nicole Tanno. She gave pretty in pink a whole new meaning.

1 of 30
image
CPR/WAGO/BACKGRID
Lauren Conrad

For a friend's wedding at which Lo Bosworth was also in attendance, Conrad stepped out in a tasteful taupe gown. It was one of Conrad's first outings since giving birth to a son in July.

2 of 30
image
@staud
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Mary-Kate and Ashley's friend avoided the mayhem often involved in assigning a particular dress style or color for her bridesmaids by simply telling her bridal party to wear florals. The Olsens, obviously, did not disappoint.

3 of 30
image
Instagram
Rachel Bilson

No acid green gunnysacks here—for her best friend's wedding in southern California, Bilson was blessed to wear a pale pink off-the-shoulder gown over which she layered a cape. Hmm, wonder what she'll choose should she ever decide not to be #alwaysabridesmaid, as she captioned her snap.

4 of 30
image
Daily Mail
Kate and Pippa Middleton

In video obtained by the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Cambridge, then 9, and her sister, then 7, can be seen acting as (somewhat fidgety) bridesmaids at their uncle Gary Goldsmith and Miranda Foote's 1991 wedding. Pippa apparently knew what was up with flower crowns, even then.

5 of 30
image
Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski

The actress wore a bell-sleeved mini-dress for her friend's wedding, captioning the photo she posted to Instagram with a simple: "Bridesmaids." If only all bridesmaids dresses could be so on-trend.

6 of 30
image
Instagram
Taylor Swift

Dressed in a stunning blush Reem Acra gown, Taylor Swift made a beautiful maid of honor at her childhood bestie Britany Maack's Pennsylvania wedding on February 20, 2016. The pop star shared a sweet message Instagram that read: "I met her when I was 10 days old, and him in kindergarten. Now they're married and I'm the happiest maid of honor ever. Congratulations @britmaack and Ben!"

7 of 30
image
Getty Images
Paris Hilton

The businesswoman and DJ looked beautiful in this light blue Dennis Basso gown for her sister Nicky's wedding at Kensington Palace. #FitforRoyalty

8 of 30
image
Instagram
Sofia Vergara

The actress took a break from planning her own nuptials with Joe Manganiello to be a bridesmaid in her friend's wedding. We're fairly certain no one else could make pale yellow look this good.

9 of 30
image
FameFlynet
Rachel McAdams

The actress wore a pale blue halter dress at her sister Kayleen's wedding in Canada. The bridesmaid teared up quite a bit as her sis walked down the aisle. #AlltheFeels

10 of 30
image
GTRES/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Eva Longoria

The actress was seen walking down the streets of Spain barefoot (noooo) in this gorgeous, strapless tulle gown (yessss) for the wedding of her friends Alina Peralta and Manuel Gutierrez in Cordoba, Spain.

11 of 30
Honolulu, HI - Singer, Rihanna, inadvertently stole the spotlight from the bride when she looked breathtaking in her lavender bridesmaid gown. She was seen walking down the aisle for her assistant wedding, Jennifer Morales, in a lavender tulle sleeveless dress with an intricate silver flower design and a small train behind it. Rihanna has been in the tropical island to celebrate with her friends and was seen sipping on champagne seaside the day before the big wedding.&#xA;&#xA;AKM-GSI April 20, 2015&#xA;&#xA;To License These Photos, Please Contact :&#xA;&#xA;Steve Ginsburg&#xA;(310) 505-8447&#xA;(323) 423-9397&#xA;steve@akmgsi.com&#xA;sales@akmgsi.com&#xA;&#xA;or&#xA;&#xA;Maria Buda&#xA;(917) 242-1505&#xA;mbuda@akmgsi.com&#xA;ginsburgspalyinc@gmail.com
AKM-GSI
Rihanna

Rihanna wore this long lilac number for her assistant Jennifer Morales' wedding in Honolulu on April 20, 2015.

12 of 30
Poppy Delevingne and James Cook wedding at St Paul's Church Knightsbridge, London.The bride wore a white custom-made Chanel gown and a veil in her blonde curled hair.Sister Cara, who also wore a white Chanel gown was bridesmaid and looked very glamorous.&lt;P&gt;Pictured: Cara Delevingne&lt;P&gt;&lt;B&gt;Ref: SPL760000 160514 &lt;/B&gt;&lt;BR/&gt;Picture by: Weir Photos / Splash News&lt;BR/&gt;&lt;/P&gt;&lt;P&gt;&lt;B&gt;Splash News and Pictures&lt;/B&gt;&lt;BR/&gt;Los Angeles: 310-821-2666&lt;BR/&gt;New York: 212-619-2666&lt;BR/&gt;London: 870-934-2666&lt;BR/&gt;photodesk@splashnews.com&lt;BR/&gt;&lt;/P&gt;
Splash News
Cara Delevingne

The actress/model wore a Chanel Couture dress while acting as the Maid of Honor for her sister's wedding in 2014. (She was reportedly one of 17 bridesmaids. DANG.)

13 of 30
50077800 10-14-06 Montecito, Ca&#xA;&#xA;Actress Jennifer Garner is a bridesmaid at her best pal's wedding in Montecito, Ca. Also attending was her hubby actor Ben Affleck...&#xA;&#xA;Non-Exclusive Pix by Flynet ©2006&#xA;310-466-8617 Scott&#xA;323-974-6007 Jay&#xA;323-833-7042 Nicolas FameFlynet, Inc - Beverly Hills, CA, USA - +1 (818) 307-4813
FameFlynet
Jennifer Garner

The actress wore this lilac strapless gown for her assistant's wedding in 2006.

14 of 30
Beverly Hills, CA - Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren attending a wedding this evening where Cash served as the best man and Jessica as a bridesmaid. Jessica appeared to be a little distant from Cash, giving him a few scowls while walking to the reception party.&#xA;&#xA;GSI Media September 17, 2010&#xA;&#xA;To License These Photos, Please Contact :&#xA;&#xA;Steve Ginsburg&#xA;(310) 505-8447&#xA;(323) 4239397&#xA;steve@ginsburgspalyinc.com&#xA;sales@ginsburgspalyinc.com&#xA;&#xA;or&#xA;&#xA;Keith Stockwell&#xA;(310) 261-8649&#xA;(323) 325-8055 &#xA;keith@ginsburgspalyinc.com&#xA;ginsburgspalyinc@gmail.com
AKM/GSI
Jessica Alba

The actress wore this blue dress as her husband, Cash Warren, served as best man while she served as a bridesmaid for their friend's nuptials in 2010.

15 of 30
Beverley Mitchell and Michael Camero got married in Ravello, Italy and Jessica Biel was a bridesmaid. &lt;P&gt; Pictured: Michael Camero &lt;P&gt; &lt;B&gt;Ref: SPL44093 011008 &lt;/B&gt;&lt;br&gt; Picture by: Renato Sarmiento Splash News&lt;br&gt; &lt;/P&gt;&lt;P&gt; &lt;B&gt;Splash News and Pictures&lt;/B&gt;&lt;br&gt; Los Angeles: 310-821-2666&lt;br&gt; New York: 212-619-2666&lt;br&gt; London: 870-934-2666&lt;br&gt; photodesk@splashnews.com&lt;br&gt; &lt;/P&gt;
Splash News
Jessica Biel

Reunion time! The actress wore this strapless gown at the 2008 wedding of her 7th Heaven co-star Beverley Mitchell.

16 of 30
Bridesmaid Jessica Simpson attends the wedding of friend Jennifer Joy Mac Farlane and Sean Andrew Sullivan at the Beverly Hills Presbyterian Church. Jessica attended the ceremony with husband Nick Lachey and wore a beautiful pink dress. She clutched a bouquet of flowers and happily flashed a huge diamond ring to awaiting photographers as she got into her car. <P> Pictured: Jessica Simpson <P> <B>Ref: SPL535313 020513 </B><BR/> Picture by: Gossip Society / Splash News<BR/> </P><P> <B>Splash News and Pictures</B><BR/> Los Angeles: 310-821-2666<BR/> New York: 212-619-2666<BR/> London: 870-934-2666<BR/> photodesk@splashnews.com<BR/> </P>
Splash News
Jessica Simpson

The singer was stunning in pale pink at the 2004 wedding of sound engineer Sean Sullivan. Fun fact: Justin Timberlake also attended the wedding.

17 of 30
50282683 03-08-08 Sydney, Australia&#xA;&#xA;Kate Bosworth and her current boyfriend James Rousseau attend the Wedding of good friend Jacqui Louez (Kates PA when she was in Australia shooting Superman) where Kate was a bridesmaid. The wedding was held at a Yatch Club on Sydney Harbour. The Bridel party then had photos at Balmoral Beach in Sydney Harbour...&#xA;&#xA;Non-Exclusive Pix by Flynet ©2008&#xA;818-307-4813 Nicolas&#xA;323-833-7042 Nicolas&#xA;323-974-6007 Jay&#xA;310-466-8617 Scott FameFlynet, Inc - Beverly Hills, CA, USA - +1 (818) 307-4813
FameFlynet
Kate Bosworth

Kate Bosworth helped her friend say, "I do," in Sydney in 2008. (Champagne really helps.)

18 of 30
Bridemaid for the day Keira Knightley attends her brother Caleb's wedding in Pollokshields, Glasgow. Pictured: Keira Knightley Ref: SPL271231 260411 Picture by: Mirrorpix / Splash News Splash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Splash News
Keira Knightley

The British actress was a bridesmaid to her (now) sister-in-law Kerry Nixon, who married Knightley's brother Caleb in Glasgow in 2011.

19 of 30
Kim Kardashian wears a purple dress in her role as bridesmaid at sister Khloe's wedding in Beverly Hills. The reality stars were joined by friends Kobe Bryant and Phil Jackson for the ceremony at a leafy home in the upscale neighbourhood.&lt;P&gt;Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian&lt;P&gt;&lt;B&gt;Ref: SPL127551 270909 &lt;/B&gt;&lt;BR/&gt;Picture by: Richard Beetham / Splash News&lt;BR/&gt;&lt;/P&gt;&lt;P&gt;&lt;B&gt;Splash News and Pictures&lt;/B&gt;&lt;BR/&gt;Los Angeles: 310-821-2666&lt;BR/&gt;New York: 212-619-2666&lt;BR/&gt;London: 870-934-2666&lt;BR/&gt;photodesk@splashnews.com&lt;BR/&gt;&lt;/P&gt;
Splash News
Kim Kardashian

The E! reality star looked beautiful in this purple gown at the wedding of her sister Khloe in 2009.

20 of 30
51399694 Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez pack on the PDA at a friend's wedding in Mexico on December 8, 2011. Selena was a bridesmaid and brought Justin along as her date. The couple kissed on the beach at sunset and Selena posed for pictures where she jumped into the air. FameFlynet, Inc - Beverly Hills, CA, USA - +1 (818) 307-4813
FameFlynet
Selena Gomez

Selena kept it blue and tropical for a Mexican beach wedding in 2011. (J. Biebs was her date, which is kind of nuts when you think of how long ago that was.)

21 of 30
image
Lena Dunham/InstagramInstagram
Lena Dunham

Dunham and fellow bridesmaids wore possibly the best skirt ever from J.Crew at the wedding for Dunham's childhood friend, Audrey Gelman.

22 of 30
image
Nina Dobrev/InstagramInstagram
Nina Dobrev

Dobrev wore a blush-pink bridesmaid dress to BFF Julianne Hough's wedding in July of 2017. The dress is gorgeous, but what she said about Hough on her big day is #goals.

23 of 30
Jerry Hall Marries Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch At St Brides Church In Fleet Street - March 5, 2016
Neil Mockford/Alex HuckleGetty Images
Georgia May and Elizabeth Jagger

Jagger sisters were there for their mom, Jerry Hall, as bridesmaids at her London wedding ceremony to Rupert Murdoch in 2016.

24 of 30
Solange Knowles Marries Alan Ferguson - Second Line And After Party
Josh BrastedGetty Images
Beyoncé Knowles

Celebrating the marriage of sister Solange to Alan Ferguson in New Orleans, Beyoncé was a vision in white (!) because when you're Beyoncé rules can bend for you.

25 of 30
image
Martha Stewart Real Weddings
Jennifer Lawrence

J-Law (far right rocking the pixie cut) served as a bridesmaid for her now-sister-in-law's special day with Jennifer's brother, Blaine. The wedding was so specular it naturally deserved to be on the cover of Martha Stewart Real Weddings.

26 of 30
image
Issa Rae/InstagramInstagram
Issa Rae

Insecure Actress Issa Rae glowed in blush-colored gown as a bridesmaid for her longtime friend's wedding.

27 of 30
image
Instagram/Emma RobertsInstagram
Emma Roberts

American Horror Story star Emma Roberts supported fashion designer friend Kara Smith as one of 10 bridesmaids at her wedding in 2015.

28 of 30
image
Vanessa Hudgens/InstagramInstagram
Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens was a bridesmaid at Pretty Little Liars star Brant Daugherty's wedding to Kimberly Hidalgo in June. High School Musical co-star Ashely Tisdale was also a bridesmaid, so uh, "Go Wildcats!"

29 of 30
image
Russell Wilson/InstagramInstagram
Kelly Rowland

Rowland wore a custom Michael Costello black strapless dress for Ciara and Russell Wilson's wedding back in 2016.

30 of 30
