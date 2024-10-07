Pregnant Princess Beatrice Glows in a Chic Black Velvet Look in First Appearance Since Baby News
The second-time mom-to-be attended a star-studded event in London.
Princess Beatrice proved she's one chic mom as she stepped out in London in a black velvet blazer and wide-legged pants two days after announcing she was pregnant with her second child.
The royal attended celeb-fave hotel and restaurant Chiltern Firehouse's 10th anniversary party on Oct. 3, joining her sister, Princess Eugenie, and stars like Camila Cabello, Sienna Miller and Idris Elba at the bash.
The princess's husband, Edoardo "Edo" Mapelli Mozzi wasn't in attendance, but Beatrice looked stylish as she left the costume party solo while clutching a silver masquerade mask. Her puff-sleeved blazer tied at the waist with a bow and she carried the all-black theme down to her handbag and peep-toe black heels.
Chiltern Firehouse is no stranger to a celeb sighting, with everyone from Harry Styles to Hailey Bieber frequenting the chic London venue.
Her outing comes after Buckingham Palace announced the princess and her husband were expecting their second child next year. The couple are parents to a 3-year-old daughter named Sienna and an 8-year-old son, Christopher Woolf "Wolfie" Mapelli Mozzi, who is Edo's son from a previous relationship.
"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three," the announcement read.
"His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news," the statement continued.
Sister Princess Eugenie and their mother, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, definitely seemed "delighted" by the news, both posting Instagram tributes celebrating Beatrice and Edo's new baby. They also shared some unseen family photos, including several shots of Sienna, whose face has not been publicly shown by Princess Beatrice and her husband.
The royal couple knew each other growing up since their parents are friends, but the pair didn't start dating until 2018. Beatrice and Edo were then forced to cancel plans for a 2020 royal wedding, choosing to hold a small, private ceremony with family (including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip) due to pandemic restrictions.
As for their new baby, he or she will inherit a special royal title thanks to dad Edo's Italian lineage; because Mapelli Mozzi's father is a count, the baby will be known as a count if it's a boy or a nobile donna if it's a girl. While it's unlikely the newest Mapelli Mozzi will ever use the title (nor will the little one be known as a prince or princess, just like big sister Sienna) he or she will be part of the Italian aristocracy either way.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
