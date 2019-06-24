Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season has been intense, to say the least, and bachelor Luke Parker has been at the center of that drama. We already have some hints about how Hannah might handle Luke, thanks to a very revealing trailer for the rest of her season, but it's also not totally clear how their story ends. Not relying on spoilers, here are all the hints we can gather about what Luke's been up to since the season wrapped, and whether it might include visiting a special Alabama native (she's just one state over!).

He's back at the gym.

The self-described "competitor" has been doing CrossFit:

And swimming (he's participated in triathlons before):

And cycling (ditto here about triathlons):

He was in Georgia for that, which just so happens to be next to Alabama—Hannah's home state. Coincidence? Or are they together? I'm leaning towards the former, considering Georgia is where he's from.

He's hanging out with his family.

Specifically his niece:

His brother and sister-in-law are the ones who applied for him to go on the show.

He's self-aware about how he's being portrayed.

Well, to a degree, anyways. He addressed his behavior and said, in part, "I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man. I’m the first to admit I am far from perfect." He didn't apologize, exactly, just noted that he was still learning.

He's also trying to make a joke out of it now:

Doesn't look like any of the other bachelors liked it. I'm not sure, given that he has more shouting and fights coming up on the show, that this would be my reaction, but more power to him!

He's feeling very confident.

An impressive stance, given how annoyed he's made fans over the course of the show:

He's also in on the corny jokes:

He's doing a bit of modeling, as well.

He's getting back into it, post-show:

And for THIS pic, he actually was in Alabama:

So he's actually been in the same state as Hannah, recently. Interesting...

