Spoilers for The Bachelor. One of the frontrunners on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, which began filming last summer, is expected to be Kelsey Weier. The pageant queen—one of many, as it turns out—is sparking rumors both for the chemistry she and Weber have and for the drama of her arc on the show.

While we start getting excited about the season, let's explore who Weier is, and why she's being talked about so much before the show even airs.

She's a pageant alum.

Weier is from Des Moines, Iowa, and currently works as a hairstylist. She was Miss Iowa USA 2017 and according to her Miss USA bio: "In 2013, Kelsey graduated early from The Salon Professional Academy in Iowa City, Iowa. For the past four years, Kelsey Anne Weier has been a full-time professional color and extensions specialist at Rick Mosley Hair."



Weier also talked about her background in a Miss USA interview about the person she most admires: "Sonja Heying. Before attending Cosmetology School I took two years off to nanny. My nanny experience was different then most because the mom was home with me. Sonja needed all the help she could get since she had four boys!"

ALSO, her LinkedIn says she's a "Professional Clothier at Tom James Company" so, guys, I am fully not sure what she does. Clearly, everything fashion and beauty. Interestingly, Weier is a twin, so if she gets a full hometown, that'll be a kind of fun thing to explore too!

She had a cute one-on-one with Weber.

Thanks to some sleuths with cameraphones, we got video of Weier and Weber holding hands on the way to racing with kids with the Cleveland Area Soap Box Derby:

(VIDEO): Peter and Kelsey arriving at the races with the kids pic.twitter.com/cZpXgeE9gc — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 4, 2019

They look happy and relaxed, and clearly have chemistry. I dig it!

She's bringing the drama.

There's already conflict between Weier and another popular contestant—Hannah Sluss, who got the first impression rose. The whole saga is long, but the short version is that Sluss won a group date, in part by stepping out in a wedding dress during a fashion show and Weier, as a pageant winner, was super-insulted by that:

(SPOILER): When it was all over and Hannah had won, Kelsey was called over by production to the back. Thinking it may seem like since Kelsey was a former pageant winner, she has an issue with Hannah winning. Was told told Kelsey was not a fan of Hannah. A lot of eye rolling. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 27, 2019

As far as I can tell so far, it's partly because Weier felt like she should have won the group date. And it's partly because apparently, this season is jam-packed with drama and these two are no exception.

And what's particularly interesting about that is what we also know about this season...

Both Weier and Sluss make it to the final four.

Yup, that's right—we are about to see a lot of Weier and the conflict between the two. It's not yet known whether the two "make up" as Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Hannah Brown did during their season with Colton Underwood, or whether all that anger and frustration continues all the way through the season.

(SPOILERS): Your final 4 are set: Kelsey Weier, Victoria Fuller, Madison Prewett, and Hannah Sluss are getting hometowns starting this weekend. pic.twitter.com/3pLNfpRJbu — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 24, 2019

But it'll be so so watchable. Go here to read about the conclusion of Weber's season, and here to read about ALL the drama that led up to it.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here