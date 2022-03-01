'Euphoria' Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Euphoria season 2. As the high from Euphoria’s heartbreaking and hilarious second season wears off, soothe yourself with the news that the drama about raucous teens at East Highland High (and sometimes their parents or drug dealers) has already been renewed for a third season.

The second season drew some criticism for leaving too many storylines unfinished and underusing fan-favorite actors, but it also told gutting, honest, and beautiful narratives about the ups and downs of addiction, teen love, and grief leading it to skyrocket in popularity. According to Variety , viewership nearly doubled from season 1, and Euphoria now stands as HBO’s second-most watched show since 2004, following only the juggernaut Game of Thrones. (The outlet reports that Euphoria is also the most tweeted about show of the decade.)

Here’s everything we know about Euphoria season 3.

How did Euphoria season 2 end?

It was a bittersweet conclusion : we saw the second act of Lexi’s brilliant play (including a riveting intermission, thanks to a rogue Cassie and Maddy); watched Nate turn his father over to the police; saw Rue come to terms with her grief and close chapters on her relationships with Elliot and Jules; and saw Fezco and Faye be arrested while Ashtray was killed in a shootout with a S.W.A.T. team.

Will there be a season 3 of Euphoria?

Yes! HBO announced in early February that Sam Levinson’s hit drama had been renewed for a third iteration. The streamer hasn’t provided any details yet on when the new season will premiere or what it’ll focus on, but you can assume there will be plenty of winged eyeliner and stress-inducing teen behavior.

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said in a statement when the news was announced. “We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season 3.”

Who in the cast will return for Euphoria season 3?

It’s safe to assume most of season 2's regulars, including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Nika King, and Storm Reid, will reprise their roles in the third season. And despite Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, and Chloe Cherry’s characters being arrested at the end of season 2, it's plausible that season 3 would trace their journeys in court or jail.