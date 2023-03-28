Every season of Love Is Blind has at least one dramatic love triangle. (Crossover tends to happen when 30 people are dating each other.) In Love Is Blind season 4, the couple that has to work through temptation from other pod members is Kwame and Chelsea. The 33-year-old sales development manager and the 31-year-old pediatric speech language pathologist quickly form a connection in the pods, but Kwame is also interested in Micah, a 27-year-old marketing manager. Kwame's connection with Micah affects his relationship with Chelsea once they leave the pods for the Mexico getaway, and it seems like the love triangle will continue into the rest of the season. Read on for what we know about Kwame and Chelsea, and any hints of whether they are still together now.

What happens between Chelsea and Kwame on 'Love is Blind' season 4?

Chelsea and Kwame instantly get along once they meet in the pods, with the extroverted dog mom and former soccer player having an easy time together. However, Kwame's connection with Micah seemed stronger, with him even telling her at one point that he would like to propose to her early. Though at first Micah doesn't want Kwame to form other connections (leading to some awkwardness between her and Chelsea in the women's living quarters), Micah decides to go all in on Paul and breaks things off with Kwame. Although the breakup hurts him, Kwame decides to focus on Chelsea, and, like Micah and Paul, they later get engaged. They also have a great reveal and quickly get close in Mexico.

(Image credit: Netflix)

A snag comes up once they meet all of the other cast members in person at a pool party. Kwame and Micah spend most of the party (at least what's shown on camera) chatting separately and looking close. There's a rough moment between the two, where Micah and Irina gather people to take shots and Micah tries to toast to "a failed proposal." Kwame is understandably hurt by the comment, but he and Micah have another side conversation and come to a resolution. However, by that point most of the cast can tell that they've been chatting for a while, and Chelsea gets frustrated and leaves the party early.

In private, Chelsea lets Kwame know that she didn't like how close he seemed with Micah. She also asks Kwame whether he's gotten closure in his relationship with Micah, and he admits that he hasn't. Though Chelsea's frustrated, Kwame assures that he's done with Micah in a romantic sense, and they come to an understanding over the rest of the honeymoon. They seem strong again once they leave Mexico to settle down in Seattle, but the teasers hint that Kwame and Micah's connection will continue to be a sore point going forward.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Are Chelsea and Kwame still together?

Like the other couples, Chelsea and Kwame are staying clue-free on their Instagram feeds. (Netflix has gotten lots of practice keeping the cast from posting spoilers.) As of the premiere Chelsea and Kwame don't follow each other, though they do follow some of the other cast members (including Kwame following Micah and Paul). However, Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab) did catch a clue that Chelsea and Kwame were hanging out with fellow cast members Zack and Paul earlier this month, so things seem to be at least friendly between the pair.