Daisy Edgar Jones’s Jumbo $3,500 Gucci Tote Reignites the Big Bag Debate
File this look under: reasons to keep your mini bag at home.
When it comes to this summer’s bag trends, one question remains: How big is too big for a tote? Daisy Edgar-Jones might have the answer. The On Swift Horses actress just carried a massively oversized Gucci bag—like, two times the size of a standard slouchy Jackie shoulder bag—and made a potential case that the size limit for the perfect summer tote does not exist.
But her capital-B Big Bag doesn't mean she’s ditching her traditionally minimal style for a more out-there approach. She kept the rest of her look simple by styling the $3,500 gray leather tote with mid-wash blue jeans, a simple black tank top, suede loafers, and a pair of wire-rimmed Gucci sunglasses while out for an early-summer stroll in New York City.
Edgar-Jones is no newbie to the world of outrageously oversized tote bags (see her Dune London pick from not too long ago), but this newest installment in her lineup takes it to the next level. It's also the natural next step in her boho fashion agenda. First came the floaty sheer silhouettes; now, oversized boho-inspired bags are taking over her wardrobe, too. What's next? Maybe a bag three times—four? five?—the size of Gucci's cult-classic Jackie.
And as someone who schleps basically her entire apartment from points A to B on any given day, I couldn't love Jones any more for it. So, take this as a sign to ditch your mini bags in favor of something a little more practical. As long as you keep the rest of your outfit minimal, you don't need to worry about looking too out there on your next errand run. This is a look I will be copying ASAP (even if I don't have a Gucci budget.)
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
