Fashion month is breezing by. Our next stop? Milan. Designers, models, and industry influencers kicked off Milan Fashion Week with runway shows like Fendi and Alberta Ferretti. The street style, of course, is better than ever (especially with the stunning European architecture as backdrops).

So far, we've spotted utilitarian jumpsuits and dresses, animal prints revamped in bright colors, and must-have fall footwear. There are enough outfit ideas in here to last you for seasons.