I wasn't sure what to expect when I walked into the Marc Jacobs store on Madison Avenue to see the debut collection from Tomo Koizumi—a Japanese designer Jacobs and stylist Katie Grand discovered on Instagram. But as soon as Rowan Blanchard walked down the stairs to open the runway show, wearing a lavender tulle confection, the audience knew we were seeing something special. From the frothy, supersize dresses to the star-studded casting (Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Karen Elson, Joan Smalls, Taylor Hill), the show was electric, and fun. The highlight? Queen Gwendoline Christie closing the show in a rainbow tulle explosion of a caped jumpsuit. See Tomo Koizumi's complete fall 2019 collection ahead.