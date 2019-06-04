Race you to the checkout line.
Friday is usually my favorite day of the week, but Tuesday isn't looking so bad right now. Net-a-Porter just launched its flash sale a.k.a. things will only be on sale for 24 hours and you can shop up to 60 percent off (!!). On top of that, if you write "EXTRA15" in the promo code section at checkout, you get an even further discount. Because we at Marie Claire love shoes, we rounded up some of the footwear our own editors are eyeing from the sale. Shop them all, below. We'll race you to the checkout line.
"I'm always looking for the perfect summer slide that will last more than one season and that I won't get sick of. This Mansur Gavriel pair are perfect for everything from my own summer wedding weekend to my friend's annual backyard grilling fest."—Sally Holmes, Digital Director
"I love Tabitha Simmons and I love Johanna Ortiz, so when the two of them got together to create a shoe, like this beautiful flat right here, I definitely love and want it. The yellow is perfect for dressing up a casual summer outfit yet feels also appropriate to wear with black jeans when autumn arrives."—Marina Liao, Fashion News Editor
"It's not like I need another black bootie to crowd my closet full of black booties, but I'll take another pair with fluted heels. I'm admittedly intrigued by eccentric-shaped heels because it elevates the look of everything."—Maya Allen, Beauty Editor
"Oh. My. God. These. Loafers. Pretty enough for nighttime, sleek enough to wear to work, sparkly enough to jazz up any outfit, and comfy? I've found my dream shoe. They're 50% off, down from $650. It's a sign. I'm hovering over the "Add to shopping bag" button as we speak."—Jenny Hollander, Deputy Digital Editor
"The skinny heel. The embellished buckles. This, friends, is a party shoe. Catch me completing the outfit with an oversize white button-up, teeny shorts, and a Negroni."—Taylore Glynn, Associate Beauty Editor
"These kitten heel pumps look pretty traditional in some respects, but the breezy shredded cutout is just edgy enough to draw the eye. Perfect to look zingy and fresh on a sweltering summer day."—Bridget Burns, Photo Editor
"I walk a lot and am most comfortable in a stacked heel. These shoes are the perfect mix of support, height, and a little bit of edge. There are a variety of options, but I’m really feeling the snake print since it can go with both light and dark outfits."—Krystyna Chávez, Social Media Editor
"These are such an elegant take on a classic white mule; the added strap across the arch of the foot and the unique heel shape make them stand out. The best part is they really go with everything. I would wear them all summer into fall with a prairie dress or simple jeans and a top!"—Morgan McMullen, Designer