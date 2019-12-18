image
Shop Anthropologie's Gift Sale for All Your Last-Minute Presents

They'll be delivered by Christmas—guaranteed.

image
Anthropologie

After procrastinating for weeks, you're officially scrambling to find the perfect presents for your parents, friends, roommates, significant other, colleagues...shall we go on? But as Anthropologie's latest sale proves, the early bird doesn't always get the worm.

Right now, Anthropologie is offering up to 50 percent off a handful of last-minute gifts. Whether you're shopping for a cocktail connoisseur, beauty buff, or someone who is always misplacing the AirPods, this sale has something for everyone. Best of all? If you order now, Anthropologie guarantees your presents will be delivered by Tuesday, December 24.

The holidays are just days (yes, days!) away, so what are you waiting for? Go ahead and shop some of our favorite finds

1 Zodiac Post Earring Set
Anthropologie anthropologie.com
SHOP IT

$48
$28.80

It's written in the stars: Your horoscope-obsessed friend needs these astrological-approved studs in their jewelry box.

2 Lucite Holiday Jumbling Tower
Sunnylife anthropologie.com
SHOP IT

$130
$91

Bring the family together with this colorful (and stackable!) lucite tower. Jenga, but make it fashion.

3 Foiled Wine Glasses
Anthropologie anthropologie.com
SHOP IT

$56
$39.20

With a stylish gold foil exterior, this is a set of glassware worth toasting to. 

4 Giant Mercury Glass Candle
Anthropologie
Capri Blue anthropologie.com
SHOP IT

$98
$68

Whoever thinks a candle is a lame gift clearly hasn't gotten a whiff of Capri Blue's tropical Volcano scent. With 60 oz. of wax and a 25-hour burn time, this super-sized style is the gift that keeps on giving. 

5 Carraway Boucle Fringed Scarf
Anthropologie anthropologie.com
SHOP IT

$48
$24

Looking for a gift that's equal parts pretty and practical? This boucle scarf looks nice and will keep your loved one warm. Plus, this option is available in five dreamy colors, so there's bound to be an option to match your recipient's style. 

6 Tiled Margot Monogram Mug
Anthropologie anthropologie.com
SHOP IT

$12
$7.20

Consider these sweet bistro-inspired mugs the perfect stocking stuffer for the coffee lover in your life. A personalized vessel to hold your java? Now that's what we call a win-win.

7 Animalia Monogram Luggage Tag
Anthropologie anthropologie.com
SHOP IT

$26
$18.20

Give your jet-setting bestie the first class treatment with this fierce luggage tag. 

8 Juniper Plaid Throw Blanket
Anthropologie anthropologie.com
SHOP IT

$78
$39

Netflix and chill just got a whole lot cozier, thanks to this tartan throw blanket. Trust us, the homebody in your life will get a lot of mileage 

9 AirPods Hanging Case
elago anthropologie.com
SHOP IT

$15
$10.50

Is your favorite techie always losing their AirPods? Get them elago's carrying case, which has a convenient carabiner they can clip onto their backpack. 

10 Variety Mask + Exfoliating Pad Set
Lapcos anthropologie.com
SHOP IT

$22
$15.40

Consider these face masks the perfect stocking stuffer for basically everyone you know. After all, we could all use more self-care.

