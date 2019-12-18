Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
They'll be delivered by Christmas—guaranteed.
After procrastinating for weeks, you're officially scrambling to find the perfect presents for your parents, friends, roommates, significant other, colleagues...shall we go on? But as Anthropologie's latest sale proves, the early bird doesn't always get the worm.
Right now, Anthropologie is offering up to 50 percent off a handful of last-minute gifts. Whether you're shopping for a cocktail connoisseur, beauty buff, or someone who is always misplacing the AirPods, this sale has something for everyone. Best of all? If you order now, Anthropologie guarantees your presents will be delivered by Tuesday, December 24.
The holidays are just days (yes, days!) away, so what are you waiting for? Go ahead and shop some of our favorite finds
$48
$28.80
It's written in the stars: Your horoscope-obsessed friend needs these astrological-approved studs in their jewelry box.
$130
$91
Bring the family together with this colorful (and stackable!) lucite tower. Jenga, but make it fashion.
$56
$39.20
With a stylish gold foil exterior, this is a set of glassware worth toasting to.
$98
$68
Whoever thinks a candle is a lame gift clearly hasn't gotten a whiff of Capri Blue's tropical Volcano scent. With 60 oz. of wax and a 25-hour burn time, this super-sized style is the gift that keeps on giving.
$48
$24
Looking for a gift that's equal parts pretty and practical? This boucle scarf looks nice and will keep your loved one warm. Plus, this option is available in five dreamy colors, so there's bound to be an option to match your recipient's style.
$12
$7.20
Consider these sweet bistro-inspired mugs the perfect stocking stuffer for the coffee lover in your life. A personalized vessel to hold your java? Now that's what we call a win-win.
$26
$18.20
Give your jet-setting bestie the first class treatment with this fierce luggage tag.
$78
$39
Netflix and chill just got a whole lot cozier, thanks to this tartan throw blanket. Trust us, the homebody in your life will get a lot of mileage
$15
$10.50
Is your favorite techie always losing their AirPods? Get them elago's carrying case, which has a convenient carabiner they can clip onto their backpack.
$22
$15.40
Consider these face masks the perfect stocking stuffer for basically everyone you know. After all, we could all use more self-care.
