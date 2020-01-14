The Queen Visits Cambridge
Today's Top Stories
1
Read the Queen's Statement About Harry & Meghan
image
2
Pre-Order These Amazing Books Coming Out in 2020
image
3
Uber Eats﻿' Liz Meyerdirk on Her Power Uniform
Fashionable woman wearing jacket with sports clothing against clear sky
4
Matching Workout Sets to Keep You Motivated
image
5
The Hot New Podcasts to Add to Your Queue

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Lululemon Leggings and Workout Pants Are On Sale Right Now

So about those New Year's resolutions...

image
Courtesy

We can't back it up with science just yet, but we're convinced there's a correlation between wearing cute workout clothes and, you know, actually working out. After all, what better place to show off your super-chic leggings than a cycling or hot yoga class? If you want to seal the deal on your New Year's resolutions—and actually keep your fitness goals alive long after January 31—you're in luck: Lululemon recently added a lot of pieces to its "We Made Too Much" section.

So, how does it work? When Lululemon accidentally overstocks its coveted activewear, the company offers steep discounts on its excess pieces. The brand rarely slashes the prices of its fan-favorite leggings, tops, and bras otherwise, so this section gives you the option to buy awesome workout clothes for a steal.

Get excited and peruse through 10 deals worth adding to your cart, below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 Sleet Street Long Jacket
Lululemon
SHOP IT

$398
$279

Take your love of Lululemon to the great outdoors in this insulated jacket. With a discreet hood and hemline that hits just above the knee, this coat will give you plenty of coverage as you battle the winter chill. 

2 Always Alert 1/2 Zip
Lululemon
SHOP IT

$118
$69

Getting a head-start on your marathon training? This half-zip is the perfect extra layer for those brisk outdoor runs.  

3 3-Pack On the Fly Socks
Lululemon
SHOP IT

$28
$19-$24

Lululemon's sale section is a great opportunity to stock up on the everyday essentials, like ankle socks. Not only is this pair designed to keep your feet cool and dry, but the Y-shaped heel also prevents the socks from slipping. Game changer. 

4 28-Inch Align Pants
Lululemon
SHOP IT

$98
$69-$79

Lululemon's Align pants are ideal for your favorite hot yoga class. With a four-way stretch and a lightweight, breathable design, this pair will let you move through your vinyasa flow with ease.

5 Broken Beats Tank
Lululemon
SHOP IT

$48
$29-$34

It doesn't matter if you want to style it with high-waisted leggings or show off your defined abs, this tank will looks stylish through any and all workouts. 

6 30L On My Level Bag
Lululemon
$99.00
SHOP IT

$148
$99

Between the attachable shoulder strap and the mesh pocket for sweaty gear, this spacious bag is excellent for toting around your workout clothes and sneakers.

7 3.5-Inch Always Airy Run Shorts
Lululemon
SHOP IT

$68
$39

Pro tip: Buy these swishy shorts now and you'll have a fresh pair ready to wear once the temperature rises. Yes, we're already counting down the days until spring.

8 Short Sweet and Sherpa Jacket
Lululemon
SHOP IT

$168
$119

Found: A wearable blanket that will make your morning trips to the gym slightly more bearable. 

9 28-Inch Fast and Free Mid-Rise Tights
Lululemon
SHOP IT

$128
$79

You'll receive plenty of compliments on these printed mid-rise workout pants.

10 Run Times Bra
Lululemon
SHOP IT

$68
$49

Finally: A supportive sports bra, available in two colors, that doesn't sacrifice style. You'll be wondering why you even packed a shirt in the first place.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
image Treat Yourself to Anthro's Winter Tag Sale
image A Meghan Markle–Beloved Jewelry Brand Is on Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Gorjana’s Sale Will Cure Your Post-Holiday Blues
image Dear Last-Minute Shoppers: Peep Anthro's Sale
image Anthropologie Is Having a Sale on Gifts Today
image Stock Up on Last-Minute Gifts at Nordstrom's Sale
image Alert: Major Sale on Drew Barrymore's Home Line
image Our Favorite Picks From Anthro's Cyber Monday Sale
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 : Day Nine
Shop Our Cyber Monday Wish List
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 : Day Nine
The Must-Have's From Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale