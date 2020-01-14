Lululemon Leggings and Workout Pants Are On Sale Right Now

We can't back it up with science just yet, but we're convinced there's a correlation between wearing cute workout clothes and, you know, actually working out. After all, what better place to show off your super-chic leggings than a cycling or hot yoga class? If you want to seal the deal on your New Year's resolutions—and actually keep your fitness goals alive long after January 31—you're in luck: Lululemon recently added a lot of pieces to its "We Made Too Much" section.

So, how does it work? When Lululemon accidentally overstocks its coveted activewear, the company offers steep discounts on its excess pieces. The brand rarely slashes the prices of its fan-favorite leggings, tops, and bras otherwise, so this section gives you the option to buy awesome workout clothes for a steal.

Get excited and peruse through 10 deals worth adding to your cart, below.