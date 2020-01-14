Lululemon Leggings and Workout Pants Are On Sale Right Now

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
So about those New Year's resolutions...
We can't back it up with science just yet, but we're convinced there's a correlation between wearing cute workout clothes and, you know, actually working out. After all, what better place to show off your super-chic leggings than a cycling or hot yoga class? If you want to seal the deal on your New Year's resolutions—and actually keep your fitness goals alive long after January 31—you're in luck: Lululemon recently added a lot of pieces to its "We Made Too Much" section.
So, how does it work? When Lululemon accidentally overstocks its coveted activewear, the company offers steep discounts on its excess pieces. The brand rarely slashes the prices of its fan-favorite leggings, tops, and bras otherwise, so this section gives you the option to buy awesome workout clothes for a steal.
Get excited and peruse through 10 deals worth adding to your cart, below.
$398
$279
Take your love of Lululemon to the great outdoors in this insulated jacket. With a discreet hood and hemline that hits just above the knee, this coat will give you plenty of coverage as you battle the winter chill.
$118
$69
Getting a head-start on your marathon training? This half-zip is the perfect extra layer for those brisk outdoor runs.
$28
$19-$24
Lululemon's sale section is a great opportunity to stock up on the everyday essentials, like ankle socks. Not only is this pair designed to keep your feet cool and dry, but the Y-shaped heel also prevents the socks from slipping. Game changer.
$98
$69-$79
Lululemon's Align pants are ideal for your favorite hot yoga class. With a four-way stretch and a lightweight, breathable design, this pair will let you move through your vinyasa flow with ease.
$48
$29-$34
It doesn't matter if you want to style it with high-waisted leggings or show off your defined abs, this tank will looks stylish through any and all workouts.
$148
$99
Between the attachable shoulder strap and the mesh pocket for sweaty gear, this spacious bag is excellent for toting around your workout clothes and sneakers.
$68
$39
Pro tip: Buy these swishy shorts now and you'll have a fresh pair ready to wear once the temperature rises. Yes, we're already counting down the days until spring.
$168
$119
Found: A wearable blanket that will make your morning trips to the gym slightly more bearable.
$128$79
You'll receive plenty of compliments on these printed mid-rise workout pants.
$68
$49
Finally: A supportive sports bra, available in two colors, that doesn't sacrifice style. You'll be wondering why you even packed a shirt in the first place.
