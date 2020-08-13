Today's Top Stories
Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

The Outnet's Summer Sale Is the Best Way to Close Out the Season

Designer pieces are up to 80 percent off!

By Marina Liao
street style paris fashion week womenswear fallwinter 20202021 day eight
Christian VierigGetty Images

The Outnet's summer sale is finally here—and if you're familiar with the retailer, you know it carries some of the most amazing pieces from designers at a discount. (You can browse its entire Rolodex of designers here.) To close out the season, the site is offering up said designer pieces for up to 80 percent off (!!!). Needless to say, my heart is personally pounding as I browse the sale and spot brands like Saint Laurent, Stuart Weitzman, Cushnie, Khaite, and more. Ahead, I rounded up 27 pieces to check out asap—consider this as your jumping off point because so many more goodies await you.

1 Oversized Faux Fur Coat
Line theoutnet.com
$88.00
SHOP IT

As the end of summer nears, it's time to start thinking ahead for fall and winter. This fuzzy coat will be crucial to surviving the colder months that will soon greet you.

2 Lunet Wool Turtleneck Sweater
Rag & Bone theoutnet.com
$112.00
SHOP IT

Take a look at your sweater collection and consider adding this Rag & Bone piece as a fresh option into your daily rotation.

3 Cropped Color-Block Stretch Leggings
Iris & Ink theoutnet.com
$28.00
SHOP IT

If you're planning to spend the rest of this year in leggings, then this under $30 pair belongs in your checkout cart asap.

4 Crinkled Patent-Leather Ankle Boots
Stuart Weitzman theoutnet.com
$165.00
SHOP IT

You're always in need of a classic pair of black ankle boots and this designer find for under $200 is basically a steal.

5 Floria Gathered Printed Crepe Midi Skirt
Iris & Ink theoutnet.com
$40.00
SHOP IT

A printed skirt that will pair perfectly with any neutral-colored sweaters you have in your closet. Top it off with a cropped leather jacket and some cute ankle boots.

6 D-frame Tortoiseshell Print Acetate and Gold Tone Sunglasses
Saint Laurent theoutnet.com
$198.00
SHOP IT

Owning a piece from Saint Laurent will make your closet feel more luxe. You'll end up wearing this timeless pair of sunnies every day.

7 Lindale Printed Crepe de Chine Maxi Wrap Dress
Ganni theoutnet.com
$70.00
SHOP IT

The great thing about this maxi dress is that you can wear a turtleneck sweater underneath and a pair of thigh-high boots to make this summery wrap dress fall/winter appropriate. 

8 Torny Hammered 18-Karat Gold Plated Pearl Earrings
Iris & Ink theoutnet.com
$38.00
SHOP IT

The kind of earring you can wear with any outfit because of its tasteful gold and pearl design.

9 Odette Satin Ballet Flats
Gianvito Rossi theoutnet.com
$239.00
SHOP IT

Toss out your old, beat up flats for this fancy designer pair. Do you know who else loves Gianvito Rossi shoes? Meghan Markle.

10 Silk Satin-Crepe Shorts
Vince. theoutnet.com
$79.00
SHOP IT

Think of this pair of shorts as a dressier version of your pajama bottoms. It's super comfortable and you won't be embarrassed to wear them outside of your home.

11 Bapey Cropped Pebbled-Leather Biker Jacket
IRO theoutnet.com
$350.00
SHOP IT

If you're still searching for a leather jacket, there's no time to waste, get this one. IRO carries amazing quality leather outerwear and this one is quickly selling out.

12 Tie-Front Floral Print Shirred Silk Chiffon Blouse
Nicholas theoutnet.com
$94.00
SHOP IT

Perfect for Zoom calls, date nights, and everything in between.

13 Suede Ankle Boots
Iris & Ink theoutnet.com
$78.00
SHOP IT

Get the most out of your ankle boots by selecting a style that will match seamlessly with your outfits like this suede pair.

14 Claudine Striped Marled Merino Wool Blend Hoodie
Line theoutnet.com
$88.00
SHOP IT

This wool blend hoodie is your solution to feeling comfortable while still looking chic. 

15 Reese Leather and Suede Slingback Sandals
Rag & Bone theoutnet.com
$108.00
SHOP IT

There's still time to bare your toes before the frost-bite weather kicks in and I'd like to spend that time in these Rag & Bone slingback sandals.

16 Ariana Gathered Striped Cotton Broadcloth Top
Caroline Constas theoutnet.com
$108.00
SHOP IT

We love a good puff-shoulder design and this one is interesting without feeling over-the-top.

17 Cropped Mélange French Cotton Blend Terry Track Pants
LNDR theoutnet.com
$54.00
SHOP IT

You won't take off these cozy track pants once you slip them on. Sorry.

18 Double-Breasted Brushed Wool Coat
Line theoutnet.com
$148.00
SHOP IT

The classic wool coat we've been searching for all these years and it's under $150! 

19 Popper Mini Studded Faux Leather Shoulder Bag
Stella McCartney theoutnet.com
$444.00
SHOP IT

Meet your new, everyday carry-all handbag.

20 Sydney Cropped Velvet Trimmed Stretch Cady Top
Khaite theoutnet.com
$120.00
SHOP IT

This beautiful velvet strap crop top is going into my checkout cart. I'm sold on it.

21 Clevete Belted Floral Print Satin Midi Dress
Equipment theoutnet.com
$129.00
SHOP IT

A floral printed satin midi dress you can pull out and wear because it's suitable for all types of occasions, from meeting your future in-laws to speaking at an event on stage.

22 Two-Tone Silk Crepe Wide Leg Pants
Cushnie theoutnet.com
$170.00
SHOP IT

Finding a Cushnie design for under $200 is like discovering a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. 

23 Ruffled Silk Trench Coat
Victoria Beckham theoutnet.com
$410.00
SHOP IT

Thank you Victoria Beckham for creating the ultimate statement trench coat.

24 Hilary Patent Leather Ankle Boots
Giuseppe Zanotti theoutnet.com
$294.00
SHOP IT

You can conquer anything that's in your path with these ankle boots.

25 Belted Vinyl Trench Coat
Paco Rabanne theoutnet.com
$270.00
SHOP IT

We're getting The Matrix vibes.

26 Ruched Satin Crepe Gown
Veronica Beard theoutnet.com
$119.00
SHOP IT

Keep this gown on hand for any special occasions in the future.

27 Elaine Marled Metallic Wool Blend Beanie
Eugenia Kim theoutnet.com
$74.00
SHOP IT

Beanies are practically synonymous with the fall weather. 

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
