Valentino Launches the Milano Writers Campaign

Words by Matthew Lopez

It was the scent of her perfume that first got his attention. Her door was opened to the two inch crack she always left while changing an opening that allowed for privacy but also kept her alert to anything going on in the house. The unintended consequence was it also served as a signal to him.

He knew he was not allowed inside the inner sanctum on such occasions. He had only the vaguest notion of what, precisely, happened in there. He could hear the music playing. The same singer she always listened to while getting ready to leave. The familiar sound of her humming, and occasionally singing, along.

He moved, as he always did, closer to the door, listening for the inevitable sound of her voice joining in with the singer's, hoping to catch a Stronger whiff of her perfume. The smell was her give-away. It was the smell of his mother's joy. If history was any guide, the door would soon open and she would emerge with a smile on her face, looking glamorous, very likely singing along to what remained of the song—all for his benefit. The Performance.

He waited, both eager for The Performance but also savoring this moment of anticipation—this moment when his mother belonged to herself alone, but also secretly to him. He thought for a moment VALENTINO of the babysitter who was on her way, how she always played Uno without ever tiring, and who winked at him covertly when confirming his mother's to put him to bed at nine o'clock sharp.

And how, as if by magic, when he woke in the morning, his mother would be there, back in mommy clothes, hair up, makeup and perfume removed, but smile ever present. He had no idea what transpired between her departure and her return. He believed this reset had something to do with his sleeping. He hadn't quite figured that part out.

Suddenly, the perfume became Stronger, the door swung open and there was his mother, back lit by her bedside lamp, wearing a peacock-colored dress that seemed to dance with her as she grooved along to the music, giving for him and him alone what tonight was a particularly heartfelt and spirited number.

The song ended, he clapped, she high fived him. The doorbell rang and his mother went to greet the babysitter. He watched her go, the skirt of her dress seemingly in less of a hurry than she was. He looked into her room, at the familiar disarray that always followed The Performance. Tonight, the unexpected urge came upon him to investigate. While his mother and the babysitter talked, he crept into the room. Several dresses were strewn across the bed and, on the floor, several shoes.

He looked down at one of the shoes, drawn not just to its elegant shape and deep color, but also to the "V" printed inside its sole. He knew that letter, for it was the letter his name began with. He smiled, believing for a moment that his mother had the V printed inside her shoe to remind her of him. He slipped his bare foot inside the right shoe, then nudged the left shoe upright with his big toe and slipped inside it.

He was suddenly taller, as if a spontaneous growth spurt had overtaken him. Looking at himself in the full length mirror, he Stood there—his mother's V in his mother's "V" shoes, seeing the world differently than he had moments before. Then his mother called his name, he Stepped out of the shoes and ran to meet her, eager to get his card game underway.