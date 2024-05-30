Gigi Hadid is back in New York City after a weekend spent dancing away with her beau, Bradley Cooper, at a music festival. Since her return, one of Hadid's first orders of business were simple: booking another dinner date and showing the streets of Manhattan how to elevate a classic white sundress with an It-sneaker.

The supermodel was spotted heading to Love Mama in Manhattan on Wednesday, May 29, in a casual-cool date night outfit. Gone were the oversize jackets and jeans from last weekend's trip to California. Instead, Hadid layered a slouchy cherry red sweater—though credits aren't confirmed just yet, it looks very similar to a style from her cashmere brand, Guest in Residence—over a semi-sheer lace dress that hit just above her ankles.

Gigi Hadid's recent dinner date outfit included an oversized cherry red sweater on top of a white maxi dress and paired with Adidas x Wales Bonner Sambas. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hadid then styled the juxtaposing layers with a pair of black-and-white, almost-always-sold-out Adidas x Wales Bonner Sambas sneakers. She kept her accessories low-key, wearing black oval sunglasses, a mini leather shoulder bag, dainty gold necklaces, and a multicolored phone wristlet.

Her glam for the night was just as effortless as her outfit. She wore her blonde bob in slightly tussled waves and topped off her look with a nude lip.

Hadid is always on the pulse when it comes to emerging trends (thanks to her many years working in fashion). Whether intentional or not, the Guest in Residence founder has found a way to rep a few rising styles in her recent outfit, from hypebeast-approved trendy sneakers to vibrant color trends.

About her color palette: Hadid's bright cherry red sweater coordinates with the go-to colorway for brands like Ferragamo and Gucci since the Fall/Winter 2023 catwalks.

As for her dress, the model's white, cottagecore-inspired dress taps into a timeless silhouette that's gaining traction among celebrities yet again. Everyone from Emily Ratajkowski to Olivia Rodrigo is spending the last days of May in eyelet lace dresses with a romantic twist on the runway's sheer trend.

Lastly, Hadid sported one of, if not the biggest shoe styles of the year—the Adidas Sambas. The humble striped sneaker is almost always sold out and seen on A-sisters from Katie Holmes to Kaia Gerber. Pairs created in collaboration with British designer Grace Wales Bonner are even more rare.

Over the months, Gigi Hadid has kept her date outfits with Bradley Cooper casual and effortless. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid has always had an affinity for all things comfy and relaxed, but even more so since the start of her unofficial-but-official relationship with actor Bradley Cooper. Since their first sighting in October, Hadid's date outfits usually rely on a casual (but never boring) outfit formula. If her button-downs and baseball caps during the couple's time at last weekend's music festival weren't enough to persuade you to keep it dialed down, then her trendy-yet-effortless date night look should prove that less really is more, even (especially!) if it's for dinner in the city.

Spruce up your summer wardrobe and shop Gigi Hadid's late-night dinner outfit ahead.

Shop Gigi Hadid's Sundress and Sweater

