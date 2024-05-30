Gigi Hadid is back in New York City after a weekend spent dancing away with her beau, Bradley Cooper, at a music festival. Since her return, one of Hadid's first orders of business were simple: booking another dinner date and showing the streets of Manhattan how to elevate a classic white sundress with an It-sneaker.
The supermodel was spotted heading to Love Mama in Manhattan on Wednesday, May 29, in a casual-cool date night outfit. Gone were the oversize jackets and jeans from last weekend's trip to California. Instead, Hadid layered a slouchy cherry red sweater—though credits aren't confirmed just yet, it looks very similar to a style from her cashmere brand, Guest in Residence—over a semi-sheer lace dress that hit just above her ankles.
Hadid then styled the juxtaposing layers with a pair of black-and-white, almost-always-sold-out Adidas x Wales Bonner Sambas sneakers. She kept her accessories low-key, wearing black oval sunglasses, a mini leather shoulder bag, dainty gold necklaces, and a multicolored phone wristlet.
Her glam for the night was just as effortless as her outfit. She wore her blonde bob in slightly tussled waves and topped off her look with a nude lip.
Hadid is always on the pulse when it comes to emerging trends (thanks to her many years working in fashion). Whether intentional or not, the Guest in Residence founder has found a way to rep a few rising styles in her recent outfit, from hypebeast-approved trendy sneakers to vibrant color trends.
About her color palette: Hadid's bright cherry red sweater coordinates with the go-to colorway for brands like Ferragamo and Gucci since the Fall/Winter 2023 catwalks.
As for her dress, the model's white, cottagecore-inspired dress taps into a timeless silhouette that's gaining traction among celebrities yet again. Everyone from Emily Ratajkowski to Olivia Rodrigo is spending the last days of May in eyelet lace dresses with a romantic twist on the runway's sheer trend.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Lastly, Hadid sported one of, if not the biggest shoe styles of the year—the Adidas Sambas. The humble striped sneaker is almost always sold out and seen on A-sisters from Katie Holmes to Kaia Gerber. Pairs created in collaboration with British designer Grace Wales Bonner are even more rare.
Hadid has always had an affinity for all things comfy and relaxed, but even more so since the start of her unofficial-but-official relationship with actor Bradley Cooper. Since their first sighting in October, Hadid's date outfits usually rely on a casual (but never boring) outfit formula. If her button-downs and baseball caps during the couple's time at last weekend's music festival weren't enough to persuade you to keep it dialed down, then her trendy-yet-effortless date night look should prove that less really is more, even (especially!) if it's for dinner in the city.
Spruce up your summer wardrobe and shop Gigi Hadid's late-night dinner outfit ahead.
Shop Gigi Hadid's Sundress and Sweater
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
This New Breathable Bra Line Launched Just in Time for Summer
Sponsor Content Created With SHEIN
By Marie Claire Published
-
Victoria Justice Says She Learned to Use Her Voice on the 'Victorious' Set
The former Nickelodeon star recalls what it was like to speak up to adults on set as a child.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
I'm in Awe—All My Beauty Faves Are *Finally* on Sale at Nordstrom
Take a look at my picks.
By Maya Thomas Published
-
Selena Gomez Test Drives Two Vibrant Color Trends While Filming in New York City
She's a fashion multitasker.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Emily Ratajkowski Pairs a Semi-Sheer, Boho Sundress and Cherry Red Sneakers
Summer-ready and supermodel-approved.
By India Roby Published
-
Of Course Dua Lipa's Tour Travel Outfits Spotlight the No-Pants Trend
The singer shared recent photos of a trip to Tokyo with the pantsless look on display.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Teams Her Minimalist Gray Work Dress With a Rare Crocodile Birkin Bag
When she brings her Birkin, she means business.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Puts Color Theory to Work in a Tie-Dye Gucci Top and Matching Bag
The singer brightened up her usual sweatsuits with Gucci tie-dye.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Gigi Hadid Gives Her Casual Date Night Style a Relaxed, Music Festival Makeover
The supermodel kept things comfortable for a weekend with Bradley Cooper.
By India Roby Published
-
Hailey Bieber’s Understated Black Loafers Are the Surprising Key to Her Maternity Style
The model and Rhode founder has worn them dozens of times.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Kaia Gerber Switches Up Her Travel Style With Two Major Accessories Trends
Her reliable Adidas Sambas are nowhere to be seen.
By India Roby Published