Recreate These Loafer Outfits Plucked From Fall Street Style

Loafers have had a fascinating fashion trajectory in recent seasons. Designers are stretching the shoe beyond its buttoned-up, preppy style codes to become a versatile vibe-shifter in fall fashion. Proenza Schouler's loafer outfits feature classic Penny slip-ons paired with grungey leather trousers, while Ferragamo's best loafers are paired with fringed evening gowns instead of the expected sharp stiletto. Even Gucci is leveling up its iconic horsebit loafer, stacking it on 6-inch platforms and styling the sky-high shoes with micro-minis and hot pants—loafer stylings that would blend better on a dance floor than on an Ivy League quad.

Even when designers return the shoe to its prepster roots, there's a level of novelty with a spin that pushes against any prim-and-proper connotations. Take, for instance, the boat shoe trend revival initiated by Miu Miu's Spring 2024 show and later at Bally's Fall 2024 runway. There, weathered moccasins were styled with colorful bikini bottoms, wrinkled polo shirts, and the irreverence that mimics an exiled member of a country club.

As one of the top fall 2024 shoe trends, loafers don't fit neatly in a preppy box. A Brogue becomes edgier when worn with a leather bomber jacket and distressed denim. Instead, it's the shoe of a prep school dropout more than a high-achieving honor roll student. Lug-soled chunky loafers have an inherent edge, but add in a frothy bubble skirt, and the hefty shoe softens. It's all about how you style loafers. And if you need fall outfit ideas, you'll find several below freshly pulled from Fashion Month street style.

The Black Top, White Skirt Formula

Woman at Fashion Week walking in the street wearing loafers,

What's black and white and worn all over? This outfit combo.

Summer 2024's white skirt outfit idea is worth integrating into autumn, too. You'll just want to add in a few fall essentials, like a blazer and sleek pair of leather loafers.

Crop Blazer
Open Edit Crop Blazer

Staud Lighthouse Ponte Skirt
Staud Lighthouse Ponte Skirt

Aeyde Tom Patent-Leather Loafers
Aeyde Tom Patent-Leather Loafers

Top-to-Toe Tonal Pieces

A model wears black sunglasses, dark red oversized jacket, dark brown buttoned up shirt, dark brown loose pants, shiny dark red loafer moccasin leather shoes, outside Chloe, during the Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France

Fashion's favorite red color trend remains on track.

Consider choosing one of the fall 2024 color trends and styling an outfit out of of its corresponding shades. Like burgundy, for reference, which works well with muted chocolate browns and more saturated crimson.

Splittable Wool-Blend Shirt Jacket
Banana Republic Splittable Wool-Blend Shirt Jacket

Carlotta Pant
LPA Carlotta Pant

Coach Dark Ruby Jocelyn Loafer
Coach Dark Ruby Jocelyn Loafer

Teamed With a Suede Shacket

Woman at Fashion Week walking in the street wearing loafers,

One of the best shackets you can by for fall 2024 is one made of must-touch suede.

The mix of a neutral pair of loafers with sumptuous suede textures is a classic fall formula. Add a soft white turtleneck and coordinating wide-leg pair of denim to round out the look.

J.Crew Cotton Turtleneck Sweater in Stripe
J.Crew Cotton Turtleneck Sweater in Stripe

Padded Shoulder Stretch Faux Suede Jacket
English Factory Padded Shoulder Stretch Faux Suede Jacket

Jordaan Bit Loafer
Gucci Jordaan Bit Loafer

A Smart Leather Jacket

Woman at Fashion Week walking in the street wearing loafers,

Relying on sleek outerwear is always a foolproof idea for a fall outfit.

A leather jacket outfit doesn't have to read as ready to ride. A luxe leather trench teamed with a white T-shirt, black trousers, and a pair of elegant driving loafers skews as a more sophisticated Manhattanite than a hit-the-highway moto driver.

Faux Leather Trench Coat
Bardot Faux Leather Trench Coat

The Slouchy 바지
L'Academie The Slouchy Trouser

The Row Canal Loafer in Leather
The Row Canal Loafer in Leather

Slip Into Sheer Knee-High Socks

Woman at Fashion Week walking in the street wearing loafers,

Sheer nylon socks are a playful alternative to the expected option of tights.

The sheer knee-high socks trend, seen across the Fashion Circuit from New York, London, Milan, and Paris, may initially feel intimidating. You may ask yourself, 'How can I make knee-length nylons feel contemporary and cool?' Well, start with a white pair worn with solid, chunky loafers and an autumnal wool mini-skirt.

Sandro A-Line Wool Miniskirt
Sandro A-Line Wool Miniskirt

Hue Soft Opaque Knee High (Pack of 3)
Hue Soft Opaque Knee High (Pack of 3)

Buckle Moc Toe Loafer
Tod's Buckle Moc Toe Loafer

Call on a Classic Trench

Woman at Fashion Week walking in the street wearing loafers,

Throw on a simple, sleek trench coat, a statement pair of heeled loafers, and call it a day.

We have a saying at Marie Claire: sometimes the coat is the outfit. When a trench coat is as crisp and classic as the one above, it offers enough to stand alone—though a chunky platform loafer is a welcome touch of added drama.

Long Sleeve Rib Maxi Sweater Dress
French Connection Long Sleeve Rib Maxi Sweater Dress

Banana Republic Factory Timeless Trench Coat
Banana Republic Factory Timeless Trench Coat

Soho Loafer
Stuart Weitzman Soho Loafer

Dip Your Toes Into the Boat Shoe Trend

Woman at Fashion Week walking in the street wearing loafers,

Set sail this fall.

For the sea-faring fashion girls or those who want to dress like a savvy sailor, consider a boat shoe. Take a cue from this Fashion Week show-goer with classic Sperry Topsider boat shoes teamed with paper-bag pants and a sprinkle of autumnal plaid. It's an outfit that doesn't go overboard with marine touches, but still has a nautical nod.

Tilda Plaid Cotton Top
Isabel Marant Étoile Tilda Plaid Cotton Top

Banana Republic Refined Utility Pant
Banana Republic Refined Utility Pant

Sperry 'authentic Original' Boat Shoe
Sperry Authentic Original Boat Shoe

Pop of Red

Woman at Fashion Week walking in the street wearing loafers,

In times of wardrobing strife, rely on the bright primary color.

If 2024 has taught me anything, it's that almost every outfit can benefit from a pop of red. The above look would work well without the cherry-colored crewneck sweater styled and matching cashmere socks. But the latter pieces are intentional additions that signal your extra effort when getting this Fashion Week guest got dressed.

Cozy Crewneck Sweater
Good American Cozy Crewneck Sweater

Luxe Merino Wool & Cashmere Blend Crew Socks
Stems Luxe Merino Wool & Cashmere Blend Crew Socks

Lincoln Bit Weejun
G.H.BASS Lincoln Bit Weejun

Fall's Favorite Coat Trend

Woman at Fashion Week walking in the street wearing brown loafers, a brown mini skirt, tan socks, a tan barn jacket, and a Louis Vuitton duffel bag.

Bonus: try a loafer bejeweled or studded for added detail.

What I love most about the barn jacket trend is the juxtaposition it creates when styled with pieces that aren't proofed for real-world labor. A Carhartt chore jacket teamed with a pleated mini skirt and silver hardware-studded loafers, for instance, is not an outfit you'd wear for hay baling or feeding the chickens—but that's why the unexpected combination works.

Tan Og Detroit Jacket
Carhartt Work In Progress Tan OG Detroit Jacket

ASTR the Label Eirwen Skirt
ASTR the Label Eirwen Skirt

Toga Virilis Tan Suede Loafers
Toga Virilis Tan Suede Loafers

