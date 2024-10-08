Recreate These Loafer Outfits Plucked From Fall Street Style

Loafers have had a fascinating fashion trajectory in recent seasons. Designers are stretching the shoe beyond its buttoned-up, preppy style codes to become a versatile vibe-shifter in fall fashion. Proenza Schouler's loafer outfits feature classic Penny slip-ons paired with grungey leather trousers, while Ferragamo's best loafers are paired with fringed evening gowns instead of the expected sharp stiletto. Even Gucci is leveling up its iconic horsebit loafer, stacking it on 6-inch platforms and styling the sky-high shoes with micro-minis and hot pants—loafer stylings that would blend better on a dance floor than on an Ivy League quad.

Even when designers return the shoe to its prepster roots, there's a level of novelty with a spin that pushes against any prim-and-proper connotations. Take, for instance, the boat shoe trend revival initiated by Miu Miu's Spring 2024 show and later at Bally's Fall 2024 runway. There, weathered moccasins were styled with colorful bikini bottoms, wrinkled polo shirts, and the irreverence that mimics an exiled member of a country club.

As one of the top fall 2024 shoe trends, loafers don't fit neatly in a preppy box. A Brogue becomes edgier when worn with a leather bomber jacket and distressed denim. Instead, it's the shoe of a prep school dropout more than a high-achieving honor roll student. Lug-soled chunky loafers have an inherent edge, but add in a frothy bubble skirt, and the hefty shoe softens. It's all about how you style loafers. And if you need fall outfit ideas, you'll find several below freshly pulled from Fashion Month street style.

The Black Top, White Skirt Formula

What's black and white and worn all over? This outfit combo. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Summer 2024's white skirt outfit idea is worth integrating into autumn, too. You'll just want to add in a few fall essentials, like a blazer and sleek pair of leather loafers.

Top-to-Toe Tonal Pieces

Fashion's favorite red color trend remains on track. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Consider choosing one of the fall 2024 color trends and styling an outfit out of of its corresponding shades. Like burgundy, for reference, which works well with muted chocolate browns and more saturated crimson.

Teamed With a Suede Shacket

One of the best shackets you can by for fall 2024 is one made of must-touch suede. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The mix of a neutral pair of loafers with sumptuous suede textures is a classic fall formula. Add a soft white turtleneck and coordinating wide-leg pair of denim to round out the look.

A Smart Leather Jacket

Relying on sleek outerwear is always a foolproof idea for a fall outfit. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A leather jacket outfit doesn't have to read as ready to ride. A luxe leather trench teamed with a white T-shirt, black trousers, and a pair of elegant driving loafers skews as a more sophisticated Manhattanite than a hit-the-highway moto driver.

Stay In The Know Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Slip Into Sheer Knee-High Socks

Sheer nylon socks are a playful alternative to the expected option of tights. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The sheer knee-high socks trend, seen across the Fashion Circuit from New York, London, Milan, and Paris, may initially feel intimidating. You may ask yourself, 'How can I make knee-length nylons feel contemporary and cool?' Well, start with a white pair worn with solid, chunky loafers and an autumnal wool mini-skirt.

Call on a Classic Trench

Throw on a simple, sleek trench coat, a statement pair of heeled loafers, and call it a day. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

We have a saying at Marie Claire: sometimes the coat is the outfit. When a trench coat is as crisp and classic as the one above, it offers enough to stand alone—though a chunky platform loafer is a welcome touch of added drama.

Dip Your Toes Into the Boat Shoe Trend

Set sail this fall. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

For the sea-faring fashion girls or those who want to dress like a savvy sailor, consider a boat shoe. Take a cue from this Fashion Week show-goer with classic Sperry Topsider boat shoes teamed with paper-bag pants and a sprinkle of autumnal plaid. It's an outfit that doesn't go overboard with marine touches, but still has a nautical nod.

Pop of Red

In times of wardrobing strife, rely on the bright primary color. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If 2024 has taught me anything, it's that almost every outfit can benefit from a pop of red. The above look would work well without the cherry-colored crewneck sweater styled and matching cashmere socks. But the latter pieces are intentional additions that signal your extra effort when getting this Fashion Week guest got dressed.

Fall's Favorite Coat Trend

Bonus: try a loafer bejeweled or studded for added detail. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

What I love most about the barn jacket trend is the juxtaposition it creates when styled with pieces that aren't proofed for real-world labor. A Carhartt chore jacket teamed with a pleated mini skirt and silver hardware-studded loafers, for instance, is not an outfit you'd wear for hay baling or feeding the chickens—but that's why the unexpected combination works.