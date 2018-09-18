image
Today's Top Stories
1
Nicole Kidman Makes Her Mark
image
2
Meghan Markle Gives Interview on Wedding Dress
image
3
Harry Styles Smooched a Goat for Gucci
Hurricane Florence Slams Into Coast Of Carolinas
4
Don’t Forget About the Victims of Florence
image
5
Sandra Oh Still Won the Emmys

7 Cute Halloween Costumes That Will Keep You Warm

Finally, outfit ideas that involve a coat.

image
The Royal Tenenbaums - 2001
EverettJames Hamilton/Touchstone/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

In college, less was more when it came to Halloween. I would walk out in my fairy costume, which was just a sequin green minidress with wings, without a coat on, in 50 degree weather. It was either brave the cold or risk having a stranger spill jungle juice on my jacket, so I braved it. I survived all four years of wearing barely-there costumes, huddling with my friends as we waited for car rides to frat parties.

Fast forward and I can not imagine leaving my house on October 31 in anything other than my puffer coat. I now pick out my costumes based on the level of warmness it provides. A koala animal onesie? Very warm. A "sexy" Alice in Wonderland dress? Not so warm.

Though I am tempted to dress up as a koala again, I do want to try a new costume this time around. Thus, I came up with several cute yet cozy and warm Halloween outfit ideas. The looks all center around a jacket or coat. If you hate the cold too, join me in staying covered up on Oct. 31.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Mary Poppins
image
ShutterstockDisney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

For Julie Andrews' Mary Poppins outfit, all you need is a long navy coat, red stripe, scarf, and, of course, an umbrella. This will come in handy should it rain or drizzle on Oct. 31.

Cole Haan drap coat, $180

SHOP IT

Missoni knit fringe scarf, $26

SHOP IT

Sole Society duffle bag, $70

SHOP IT

Black umbrella, $42

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Margot Tenenbaum
THE ROYAL TENENBAUMS, Luke Wilson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gene Hackman, Ben Stiller, Anjelica Huston, Dann
Everett©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Even if you haven't watched the movie The Royal Tenenbaums, chances are you've seen this Gwyneth Paltrow look, especially around Halloween. Her character Margot, in the Wes Anderson film, wore this iconic outfit, which you can easily recreate with a few pieces.

Majorelle faux fur coat, $258

SHOP IT

Portolano cashmere gloves, $85

SHOP IT

Rebecca Minkoff satchel bag, $173

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kate Middleton
Commonwealth Service At Westminster Abbey
Getty ImagesChris Jackson

Kate Middleton is the queen of outerwear and gravitates towards classic coats with peter pan collars or double-breasted button designs. Use Kate's feminine pink look from 2015 as inspiration for channeling your inner royal. Don't forget a matching fascinator.

Giorgia & Johns coat, $84

SHOP IT

Marks & Spencer floral fascinator, $64

SHOP IT

Steve Madden pumps, $90

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Katniss Everdeen
The Hunger Games - 2012
ShutterstockLionsgate/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Do you think Katniss Everdeen is afraid of the cold? Of course not, she has kickass leather jacket. Channel your own inner warrior with a similar look. One prop you definitely need in your costume? A bow and arrow.

Guess faux leather jacket, $60

SHOP IT

Treasure & Bond gray tee, $25

SHOP IT

H&M jeans, $30

SHOP IT

Bow & Arrows prop, $17

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Cruella de Vil
ONE HUNDRED AND ONE DALMATIANS, (aka 101 DALMATIANS), Cruella Deville, 1961
EverettCourtesy Everett Collection

Tap into your villainous side for Halloween by channeling Cruella de Vil. If you get too warm in your furry white coat, take it off to reveal your black dress underneath.

Shrimps coat, $284

SHOP IT

Boohoo black dress, $20

SHOP IT

Dents leather gloves, $69

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Markle
Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle
Getty ImagesChris Jackson

Who could forget Meghan Markle's engagement photo call outfit? If you're a fan of the royal, you'll definitely want to re-create this special look—it was the first time the public saw her engagement ring.

Kendall & Kylie trench coat, $200

SHOP IT

CeCe green dress, $139

SHOP IT

Lulus beige lace-up heels, $44

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Willy Wonka
Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory - 1971
ShutterstockWolper/Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Willy Wonka and candy go hand in hand, so dress as this fictional character for Halloween. People won't expect this #throwback outfit and you might just win best dressed at the party. If not, drown your sorrows with a handful of Reese's Pieces.

Purple velvet duster, $101

SHOP IT

Shein white pussybow blouse, $17

SHOP IT

Brown top hat, $6

SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Halloween Ideas We Love for 2018
image The Ultimate Halloween Party Playlist
image 14 Halloween Costumes You Can Wear to Work
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
12 Easy Halloween Costumes to DIY This Year
image 30 of Instagram's Coolest Halloween Inspo
image
The 96 Most Epic Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Amal Clooney Halloween outfit Amal Clooney Won Halloween With '70s Inspired Look
image
50 Terrifying Ghost Stories Told by Famous People
image 16 Scary-Good Halloween Cocktails
image The Most Terrifying Ghost Videos on the Internet
image
50 Halloween Costume Ideas from TV Shows & Movies