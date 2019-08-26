It doesn't matter if you live in a small studio apartment or sprawling house with your significant other and kids: A residence is not a home unless you fill it with items that bring you joy. Problem is, interior design can get really expensive. So when we heard that West Elm is having a massive warehouse sale, we couldn't contain our excitement.

West Elm is known for its sleek, mid-century style furniture and accessories, and for a limited time only, you can save up to 70 percent on hundreds of well-appointed wares. Yes, hundreds.

Whether you're about to move into a brand new apartment and need everything or you simply want to spruce up the place you already have with some fun accessories, West Elm's warehouse sale gives you the chance to hit the refresh button without worrying about your bank account. While West Elm has plenty of micro-sales throughout the year, it's very rare we see a sale *this* epic.

Not sure where to start? Check out the 10 finds we're itching to add to our e-carts.