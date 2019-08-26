After all, there's no place like home.
It doesn't matter if you live in a small studio apartment or sprawling house with your significant other and kids: A residence is not a home unless you fill it with items that bring you joy. Problem is, interior design can get really expensive. So when we heard that West Elm is having a massive warehouse sale, we couldn't contain our excitement.
West Elm is known for its sleek, mid-century style furniture and accessories, and for a limited time only, you can save up to 70 percent on hundreds of well-appointed wares. Yes, hundreds.
Whether you're about to move into a brand new apartment and need everything or you simply want to spruce up the place you already have with some fun accessories, West Elm's warehouse sale gives you the chance to hit the refresh button without worrying about your bank account. While West Elm has plenty of micro-sales throughout the year, it's very rare we see a sale *this* epic.
Not sure where to start? Check out the 10 finds we're itching to add to our e-carts.
$39
$19.99
Found: The perfect towel for your Labor Day beach trip.
$49
$29.99
These hooks are so pretty, you might be hesitant to hang up your coat after a long day. Swoon.
$1,099—$799
$769.30—$449.99
West Elm's warehouse sale is a great opportunity to buy large pieces of furniture without blowing your entire decorating budget. Case in point: This sweet sofa is on sale for under $1,000.
$79
$54.99
Your home just got a lot more Insta-worthy, thanks to this copper mirror.
$34
$24.99
As far as we're concerned, you can never have too many throw pillows. This round style will add something unexpected to your sofa or accent chair.
$29
$19.99
Pro tip: Stock up on these cheese boards and hand them out as housewarming gifts.
$99
$59.99
Deciding to snag one of these trendy lamps is a total lightbulb moment.
$79—$99
$49.99—$69.99
Finally, a set of planters that are just as pretty as the leafy greens you hang inside.
$1,499
$1,0.49.99
West Elm is known for its covetable, mid-century wares, and this media center blends form and function into one great piece.
$1,399—$499
$979.99—$349.99
Not only is this bohemian rug easy on the easy, but it is also handcrafted and fair trade. Finally, a rug that looks and does good.
•••
