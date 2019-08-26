image
Today's Top Stories
1
Emma Stone Is Cruella de Vil
image
2
How Stitch Fix Revolutionized Shopping for Me
image
3
All the Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Di
Alternative Views - Life Ball 2019
4
Katie Holmes Is Living Her Best Fashion Life
image
5
Make Sure to Request These Songs at Your Wedding

West Elm's Warehouse Sale Will Make Your Design Dreams Come True

After all, there's no place like home.

image
Shchennikova AlinaStocksy

It doesn't matter if you live in a small studio apartment or sprawling house with your significant other and kids: A residence is not a home unless you fill it with items that bring you joy. Problem is, interior design can get really expensive. So when we heard that West Elm is having a massive warehouse sale, we couldn't contain our excitement.

West Elm is known for its sleek, mid-century style furniture and accessories, and for a limited time only, you can save up to 70 percent on hundreds of well-appointed wares. Yes, hundreds.

Whether you're about to move into a brand new apartment and need everything or you simply want to spruce up the place you already have with some fun accessories, West Elm's warehouse sale gives you the chance to hit the refresh button without worrying about your bank account. While West Elm has plenty of micro-sales throughout the year, it's very rare we see a sale *this* epic.

Not sure where to start? Check out the 10 finds we're itching to add to our e-carts.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 Organic Reflejos Beach Towel
Diego Olivero westelm.com
SHOP IT

$39
$19.99

Found: The perfect towel for your Labor Day beach trip.

2 Marble Medley Wall Hooks
West Elm westelm.com
SHOP IT

$49
$29.99

These hooks are so pretty, you might be hesitant to hang up your coat after a long day. Swoon.

3 Pascale Sofa
West Elm westelm.com
SHOP IT

$1,099—$799
$769.30—$449.99

West Elm's warehouse sale is a great opportunity to buy large pieces of furniture without blowing your entire decorating budget. Case in point: This sweet sofa is on sale for under $1,000.

4 Marcel Narrow Wall Mirror
West Elm westelm.com
SHOP IT

$79
$54.99

Your home just got a lot more Insta-worthy, thanks to this copper mirror.

5 Cotton Canvas Round Pillows
West Elm westelm.com
SHOP IT

$34
$24.99

As far as we're concerned, you can never have too many throw pillows. This round style will add something unexpected to your sofa or accent chair. 

6 Round Marble Cheese Board
West Elm westelm.com
SHOP IT

$29
$19.99

Pro tip: Stock up on these cheese boards and hand them out as housewarming gifts.

7 Torre Table Lamps
westelm.com
$59.99
SHOP IT

$99
$59.99

Deciding to snag one of these trendy lamps is a total lightbulb moment.

8 Skinny Ceramics Hanging Planters
westelm.com
SHOP IT

$79—$99
$49.99—$69.99

Finally, a set of planters that are just as pretty as the leafy greens you hang inside.

9 Mid-Century Media Console
westelm.com
SHOP IT

$1,499
$1,0.49.99

West Elm is known for its covetable, mid-century wares, and this media center blends form and function into one great piece.

10 Oracle Rug
West Elm westelm.com
SHOP IT

$1,399—$499
$979.99—$349.99

Not only is this bohemian rug easy on the easy, but it is also handcrafted and fair trade. Finally, a rug that looks and does good.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

Subscribe here

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
image Williams Sonoma's Brands Are Having a Huge Sale
image Instagram's Favorite Leopard Skirt Is Only $25
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Anthropologie Is Having a Major Sale on Dresses
image Shop ﻿﻿Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Right Now
image Everyone Is Buying This Fleece at Nordstrom's Sale
image Nordstrom Anniversary Sale's Best Beauty Deals
image Shop Top Shapewear & Bras at Nordstrom's Pre-Sale
image Meghan Markle's Favorite Mother Jeans Are on Sale
image
Shop the Absolute Best Amazon Prime Day 2019 Deals
image Shop The Outnet's Biggest Sale of the Summer