24S promo codes for September 2023

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

FAQs

How can I get a first order discount at 24S? Sign up for the 24S email newsletter to be sent exclusive promotions and sales updates. You can occasionally find a first order discount on this Marie Claire page, to save on your purchase. Check our codes above for the latest discounts at 24S.

Does 24S have free shipping? Start saving on shipping with free express shipping on US orders of over $400. Your order should be delivered within 3 working days. You can also sign up for the Le Bon Marche loyalty program to get free express shipping on all 24S purchases when you get to the ‘Priveledged’ tier.

What is the US shipping policy at 24S? 24S now has shipping to Europe, the USA, and other destinations. All US orders will be shipped within 3 days through express shipping for $18. Sales or taxes may apply to the shipping fee for US orders and will be calculated at the checkout.

Does 24S have any sales? Save on designer fashion at 24S with their dedicated ‘Sale’ page. We’ve previously seen discounts of 30-50% off their womenswear and menswear. This can save you hundreds of dollars on your new designer clothing. The Black Friday sales each November are key times to shop the sale, with previous discounts of 20% off sitewide orders of $250.

What is the return policy at 24S? Returns can be made to 24S within 30 days of purchase. Your products should be returned like new. This means they should be unworn, unused, unwashed, and with any labels still attached. Returns postage is free and the returns label and customs invoice will be included in your order.

Hints and Tips

New Customer Discounts: Are you looking for a first purchase saving? As a new shopper at 24S, you can usually get 10-15% off your order with a promo code. Sign up for the 24S email newsletter to also be kept updated on the latest promotions, sales, and exclusives.

Free Shipping: Tired of added-on shipping costs? 24S has free Express shipping for US orders of over $400. If your order is less than this, Express shipping is the only US option and costs $18. If you are on the ‘Priveledged’ loyalty program tier, you will get free delivery on any order. Your order should arrive within 3 working days.

24S Loyalty Program: When you sign up for La Carte 24 Sevres loyalty program, this is valid for 24S online shopping too. You can earn 1 point per $1 spent at 24S. You will be sent an exclusive 10% off coupon reward when you earn your first 500 points. With three tiers to the program, you can get free express shipping on all orders on the ‘Privilegie’ tier. Subscribe to the first tier today for private sales, 5% off discounts, and free standard shipping on orders of over $100.

All Year Sales: Shop the sales at 24S to save money on designer Parisian labels. You can shop their dedicated ‘Sale’ page all year round and at key sales dates such as Black Friday. We’ve previously seen discounts of up to 50% off in the seasonal sales at 24S. Whether you’re looking for a designer trench coat or totes, you can shop them for less with the sale.

Free Returns: Returns from 24S are free for all orders. If you would like to return your clothing, you can do so within 30 days of your purchase. We’d recommend checking with their customer service team about any returns requirements for countries outside of Europe.

How to use your 24S promo code

Click the discount code on this page and copy it to your clipboard. Click the 'Get Offer at 24S' button to be taken to the brand's website. Browse the 24S website to find the products you require (some codes have specific criteria that must be met in order to receive them), then add them to your shopping basket. When you've finished browsing, click on the shopping basket button at the top right-hand corner of the website. Fill in your details, shipping information, and delivery method. Next, you’ll see a section titled ‘add a promo code.’ Paste your code in here. Once you hit apply, your discount should be applied to your order.

How We Source Our Codes

At Marie Claire, we have a dedicated team of deal experts, commercial colleagues, and editors who find and negotiate the best promo codes and coupons, as well as produce content aiming to help you shop affordably.

We have a dedicated team of 3 deal experts that are constantly sourcing and testing coupons and promo codes for some of the biggest retailers in fashion, beauty, and beyond to list on our website. They also work with affiliate networks to get a heads-up on future deals and discounts. This means we can update our pages

Meanwhile, our commercial colleagues are key to keeping good relationships with retailers. Their experience with lifestyle vouchers helps them to negotiate the best promo codes and exclusives for you.

On the pages themselves, you’ll find carefully researched saving information for all your beauty, lifestyle, and fashion purchases. Our contributing editors have years of experience in the industry and consistently update the page to reflect new ways to save. You’ll find helpful discount FAQs and saving tips which are checked and verified regularly.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

Our team always tries to make sure any out-of-date sales or incorrect codes are not included on our coupon pages. To do this, we check a few things, including:

Trying the code and checking if they are valid ourselves.

Check we don’t have any unique, one-use codes.

Looking at the offer conditions to make sure you’ve got all the information.

However, there are occasions when details change or the codes may expire without us knowing. If this happens, be sure to contact us by emailing info@myvouchercodes.co.uk so we know. You can also go to our contact page .

How do we make money?

It’s completely free for customers to use the coupon codes we have above. We’ll get a small percentage of the money spent as a commission from the retailer you shop at. As with most businesses, we do need to make money however this will never impact the price you pay. The brand will give us a small share of the profit for connecting you to them. This helps us keep going whilst saving you more money.

Simply put, the retailer makes a sale, we get a commission, and you get a discount.