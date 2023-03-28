FAQs

Does Lakeside Collection offer free shipping? Yes. New customers can get free shipping on their first $50 order at Lakeside Collection. You will need to join the mailing list to get this free shipping promo code. All you need to do is go to their website and click on the red ‘Free Shipping?’ message in the corner of your screen. Sign up with your name and email address and your promo code should be sent to your email.

How do I get the best Lakeside Collection promo code? Some of the best Lakeside Collection promo codes and coupons are listed on this page. You can get free shipping on orders of $50 or more and strong discounts in the Clearance. We’ll also update this page with exclusive percentage discount coupons.

Can I get a Lakeside Collection military discount? Currently, Lakeside Collection does not list any military discounts on its website. However, they are known for previously having 10% off for military staff. We’d recommend bookmarking this page for later as we will update you if they add a military discount again.

Does Lakeside Collection have refer-a-friend? Yes. You can refer your friend to Lakeside Collection and they’ll get $5 off their order and free shipping too. When your friend places their order, you’ll also get $5 off and free shipping. Simply use the referral link on the Lakeside Collection website or click the relevant promo code on this page to start referring.

Can I shop seasonal sales at Lakeside Collection? Yes. Lakeside Collection usually has seasonal sales like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Holiday Sales. There is also a Friends and Family Sale where you can shop for exclusive savings. It’s worth signing up for their mailing list or text notifications to be kept updated on the latest promotions.

Hints and tips

Newsletter Discounts

Shop the Clearance

For home decor and classic furniture designed to brilliant quality, Lakeside Collection is the place to shop. The American brand has plenty of styles and inspirational pieces to upgrade your home. Whilst their products have accessible pricing, it’s always worth shopping the Sale or Clearance. It’s simple to shop for percentage discounts by clicking ‘Clearance’ from the main menu bar. Each Clearance item is of the same high quality but simply a lower price to help move stock. There’s also the ‘Sale’ section too with exclusive online-only sales. One of the best things about Lakeside Collection is the ability to use a promo code with an already discounted item. Make sure to check the terms and conditions of your individual promo code to see if you can add it to a sale item.

Lakeside Collection Perks

A great way to save on home décor is by signing up for the Lakeside Collection rewards program. Lakeside Collection Perks will give you 10% back on each order you place. You’ll also get free shipping on each Lakeside Collection order, by requesting a shipping rebate once you place your order. This loyalty program also includes 10% back on selected Premier Brands too. You can also get 5% back on Marketplace Retailers as well. You can shop the Marketplace Retailers on the Lakeside Collection website and discover brands such as Microsoft, The Shade Store, and All Saints.

Enjoy Free Promotions

