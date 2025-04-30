Princess Diana Thought This Suggestion Prince Charles Made Before Their Engagement Was "Most Improper"
*Clutches pearls*
Before the bells of St. Paul's Cathedral rang out or a certain sapphire engagement ring was given, Lady Diana Spencer was slowly getting to know Prince Charles. The early stages of their royal courtship were marked by a few polite outings—they met only 13 times before getting married on July 29, 1981—and apparently, one such meeting came with an awkward suggestion.
According to Andrew Morton's biography Diana: Her True Story—In Her Own Words (via Hello!), Prince Charles took Lady Diana to his new country home, Highgrove House, in the summer of 1980.
"During that first weekend, Prince Charles showed Diana around Highgrove, the 353-acre Gloucestershire home he had bought in July—the same month he had started to woo her," Morton penned.
Apparently, the Prince of Wales, as the now-King was then-known, decided that the stylish Miss Spencer was the right woman to help him sort out the home's decor...despite the fact they barely knew each other at the time.
"As he took her on a guided tour of the eight-bedroom mansion, the Prince asked her to organize the interior decoration," Morton wrote. "He liked her taste, though she felt that it was a 'most improper' suggestion as they were not even engaged."
"Improper" or not, Prince Charles clearly admired her opinion, and the couple went on to announce their engagement on February 24, 1981. They would later pose for beautiful family photos in the gardens at Highgrove with their two children, Prince William and Prince Harry.
The snapshots feature the young family standing in a field of flowers and exploring its gardens, including some more casual pictures of Diana and the children playing on a swing set and Prince William riding a pony.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Prince Charles was also photographed inside the property in 1982, providing a rare glimpse of Highgrove's interior. One image shows him seated on a light-colored sofa with pale green floral cushions while reading a book. The room features coordinating curtains in the same floral pattern, a potted plant, and framed photographs displayed on a dark wooden table behind the prince. It's bright, homey and not too stuffy—and the view of the gardens out the window completes the perfect royal picture. All thanks to Diana, it seems.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Princess Diana Nearly Caused Two Hollywood Heartthrobs to Get in a "Fist-Fight" Over Her
"Straight men seemed to completely lose their minds in her presence."
-
Florence Pugh Triples Her Fashion Output in Multiple 'Thunderbolts*'-Inspired Looks
She's taking the subtle approach to method dressing.
-
Annoyed By Your Overly Visible Nose Hairs? Here's What the Pros Do
Putting the best removal methods to the test.
-
Princess Diana Nearly Caused Two Hollywood Heartthrobs to Get in a "Fist-Fight" Over Her
"Straight men seemed to completely lose their minds in her presence."
-
The "Nerve-Racking" Meeting King Charles's Cousin Had With Princess Diana
"I could have been a complete idiot."
-
A Resurfaced 1992 Photo Reveals Princess Charlotte Has a Royal Lookalike in Princess Diana's Niece
"The Spencer genes are so strong."
-
Prince William Once Twinned With Mom Princess Diana on Easter Sunday in the Cutest Throwback Photo
The future king wore one of his mom's favorite designers.
-
Princess Diana "Felt She Would Be Freer" Living in America, But Didn't Make the Move for One Reason
The late royal's friend opened up about the princess's American dream.
-
Princess Diana's Close Friend Reveals What She Likely Would Have Thought About Meghan Markle
Richard Kay shared insights on the late royal and what her relationship with Prince Harry's wife could've been like.
-
One of Princess Diana's Most Iconic Dresses Is Going Up for Auction—And Its Expected Price Will Shock You
Julien's Auctions tells 'Marie Claire' that one famous dress could potentially break records.
-
Queen Camilla Dazzles in a $10 Million Brooch With Ties to Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana
The Queen looked regal in blue during a state visit to Italy with King Charles.