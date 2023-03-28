FAQs

How Do You Get Free Shipping at Cos? Regardless of order size, Cos offers complimentary shipping on all Economy orders, which take approximately 5-8 business days to arrive. A quicker option is Standard shipping, which delivers packages in 1-5 business days for an additional $8. The fastest shipping selection that Cos has is Express, taking only 1-2 business days to bring your package to your door for a $20 fee.

Does Cos Have Student Discounts? All year long, students with a valid student ID can enjoy 10% off their purchase in store and online. Sign up for Cos’ partnering third party site that checks your academic status, and a successful verification unlocks the code. The 10% discount can be used on purchases of all kinds, from jewelry to clothing.

How Often Does Cos Have Sales? Typically in between style seasons throughout the year, Cos has a large sale with significant markdowns of up to 70%. If you’re looking to save on orders when the main sale is closed, that’s where discount codes come in.

Hints and Tips

Cos delivers luxurious clothing at fair prices, but there are still ways to snag even better deals when shopping with them. Though Cos doesn’t have an ongoing sale section, frequent store and sitewide sales can save shoppers up to 70% off on past-season pieces. In between Cos’ seasonal sale events, there are other surefire ways to save.

New Customer Promotion: Are you new to Cos and ready to dive into the brand? As a welcoming gift, Cos offers a 10% discount code for all new customers to use on their online purchases. It’s a great way to try out the brand at a lower cost, or stock up on some new clothing and accessory essentials right off the bat.

Snag Newsletter Deals: If you want to be on top of the ins and outs of the brand, get consistent Cos notifications with a newsletter subscription. There are many opportunities to sign up for the mailing list throughout the Cos site, and once you register you’ll receive exclusive deals, new drop notices, and more insider details that’ll keep you in the Cos loop.

Save With Text Alerts: Sometimes we miss an email, but we rarely miss a text. Similarly to email subscriptions, text alerts are a great way to stay on top of all things Cos from specialized coupon codes to pre-sale access.

Take Advantage of Student Savings: Full-time taste on a college student budget? You can have your cake and eat it too with Cos’ 10% off student discount, which allows students to get more for less. Check out the next FAQ section which provides more information on how to redeem a student discount code!

How to use Cos coupons

1. Select the discount code you wish to use on the Marie Claire coupon page and copy it to your clipboard.

2. Click the “View at Cos” button to be taken to the website.

3. Fill your cart with your desired items after browsing the website for what you like.

4. After you have finished browsing, click on the shopping basket button to be taken to the checkout page.

5. Add in your shipping details such as your name, address, and preferred delivery method.

6. Look for the “Promo code” box where you can paste your coupon code.

7. Once you apply your savings code with the corresponding submit button, the discount code will automatically subtract from the total.

What We Recommend Buying From Cos

For its stylish design focus and high-minded ethos, Cos is a go-to favorite for us at Marie Claire. Cos’ minimalist staples make it incredibly versatile for every kind of personal style, whether you’re a fashion expert or if you’re starting to build your wardrobe.

If you fall into the latter category and find yourself stuck on what to wear in your everyday—from coffee runs to office hours—Cos’ versatile array of pieces can speak to a variety of tastes. The Cos 5, a curated selection of (you guessed it) five “iconic pieces” that can shape up the start of an exceptionally fashionable collection; from the “Elevated T-Shirt” to the “Deconstructed Suit”.

Or maybe like many others, you’ll open up a closet full of clothes and somehow still find yourself with nothing to wear. A typical culprit of this is having a lack of basics that still feel stylish to balance out all the incomplete outfits. Cos stocks every neutral style imaginable, and that sleek white blazer, chunky silver chain necklace, or billowy black shirt dress might be the things you’re missing.