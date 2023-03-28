FAQs

Does LuisaViaRoma Have Sales? Yes, LuisaViaRoma has sales on many of its offerings on the ‘sale’ tab. Products on sale are ever changing so you’ll want to keep an eye on our promo codes page and the sales section to make sure you don’t miss anything across all categories.

Does LuisaViaRoma Have Free Returns? LuisaViaRoma offers free shipping when you use the courier provided by the brand. Additionally, the items being returned need to be sent out within 28 days of receiving them in order to be accepted and approved. Note: the security tag must be attached and in-tact upon return.

Does LuisaViaRoma Have Free Shipping? LuisaViaRoma does not offer customers free shipping with their purchases. The brand notes that express shipping is $26. You’ll want to check out their website for additional details about shipping fees.

Hints and Tips

While you could go to a department store to shop high end luxury brands, online shopping at LVR makes it easier. Plus, there are ways you can not only save big, but also take advantage of the resources the brand has to offer for a more seamless shopping experience.

Shop By Image: If you’ve ever saw an outfit on your favorite celebrity or on television that you wanted to emulate or add your own spin on, then you’ll want to take advantage of LVR’s image search. This on-site tool allows you to upload an image of the desired look and the brand will pull together similar styles to look through. You’ll be surprised about what pops up because the options really do resemble the pieces in the image.

Browse Through Sale: From purses and boots to dresses and jackets, LVR has a lot of sales available on luxury brands that you can browse. While some pieces on sale are in the thousands, there are a bunch that are in the lower hundreds making them a bit more affordable for the common shopper. And to make the process easier, you can filter the items based on the discount available from up to 30 percent and to over 60 percent.

Sign Up For LVR Privilege: Similar to many brands, LuisaViaRoma has a loyalty program, known as LVR Privilege, which you can sign up for to earn points and redeem them for rewards on future LVR purchases. You receive points based on how much you spend and can garner even more if you tweet about products on your social media accounts. The best part? It’s free to join so you can get rewards on purchases without having to spend more money on a membership.

How to use LuisaViaRoma promo codes

1. Click the 'Get Deal’ Button.

2. Click the ‘Get Offer At LuisaViaRoma button and browse the website to find the products you’re looking for.

3. Once you find them, add them to your shopping basket.

4. When you've finished browsing, click on the shopping basket button at the top right-hand corner of the website.

5. The discount/offer will be automatically applied to the items in your cart. However, if there is a promo code you can add that to the designated area.

6. Fill in your details, shipping information and delivery method.

What we recommend buying from LuisaViaRoma

When it comes to shopping at LuisaViaRoma, there are thousands of options to choose from among the fashion and home decor categories. However, to make it easier, we’ve scoured LVR for some of the best offers you’ll want to take a peak at before they go away.

Looking for pants? Having a white pair in your closet is always a good idea because it matches with any color. Made from organic cotton, this pair has an elastic waistband for optimal stretch and comfort with two side pockets for storage. They can be dressed up with a pair of sandals and a crop top or down with a sweater for a more laid back look depending on the occasion. This pair is on sale right now with a 35 percent off markdown lowering the price from $250 to $162.

For shoes, you’ll want to add this pair of velvet loafers that are on sale into your cart from Stuart Weitzman. Available for $297 (roughly 40 percent off it’s original price of $495), you’ll find delicate crystal detailing on the front and a leather insole for comfort while walking and standing. And since they fit true to size, you won’t have to worry about them arriving and not having the right fit.

And you can pair the velvet loafers and white pants with this knitted vest from Maison Margiela. Made from wool, this green vest features a ribbed collar and hem for a fashion-forward flare for any look. It’s great for those colder days when a bit of extra fabric is needed to stay warm or when you want to achieve a more preppy look. Right now, you’ll find this vest available for $316 dollars which is a whopping $600 dollars off from its original price of $905 thanks to a 65 percent discount.

Let’s not forget about accessories — think purses, jewelry, belts,etc. This shoulder bag is not only 35 percent off, but it’s also a great addition to any outfit with its detachable metal chain handle that can be transformed into a handheld clutch. Slip your phone, wallet, and keys into this bag to have them securely on you all day long. And the dark brown color is perfect for fall and winter to match with the darker aesthetic.