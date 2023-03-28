FAQs

What brands does Nordstrom carry? Nordstrom is one of the biggest fashion retailers in the US and offers over 600 designers, from Adidas to Zac Posen. You can see the entire updated list on the Nordstrom website.

Does Nordstrom accept returns? Nordstrom is renowned for its customer-focused Return Policy. They accept returns via mail or in-store at a Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack location (note that Nordstrom Rack cannot accept fine jewelry or designer items). Their customer service department’s ultimate goal is to make their customers happy, and there is no cutoff for returns at any date. If you do not have a receipt, Nordstrom may choose to refund you, but in the form of a Nordstrom Gift Card at the current selling price of the item. Just be prepared to show your ID.

Does Nordstrom ship internationally? Yes! Nordstrom prides itself as one of the few American department stores that go out of its way to offer international shipping options. Nordstrom ships to most countries worldwide for a nominal fee and all orders include free standard shipping to anywhere in the United States – even Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico.

How do I get a discount without waiting for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale? Instead of waiting for the Anniversary Sale, keep an eye out here for coupon codes you can use throughout the year. We also publish direct links to the fall and spring Half Yearly Sale, the regularly occurring Beauty Sale and Nordstrom’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Hints and Tips

Nordstrom is famous for solid prices on solid pieces, but you can save even more money during one of their almost-quarterly sales. They also offer discounts for those enrolled in their exclusive Nordy Club, which gives points for every dollar spent. If you’re really looking for a steal, check out the clearance section any time of year for designer goods at up to 75% off, or wait for the Clear the Rack sale, where Nordstrom offers an additional 25% off clearance.

Join the Nordy Club: Nordstrom’s membership program is called the Nordy Club and gives exciting benefits to its members. Signing up is free and you’ll earn points for every purchase you make – one point per dollar for lower tier members and up to 3 points per dollar for upper tier and credit card-holding members. All Nordy Club members receive free basic alternations and members-only access to offers, events and sales, like the Clear the Rack sale.

Shop the Anniversary Sale: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is so famous they announce it months in advance. A blogger and editor favorite, this year’s sale will kick off on July 17, 2023, with early access for Nordy Club members and Nordstrom credit card holders. It's a fantastic way to save more on your next Nordy purchase – so use this sale to stock up on brands like Coach, Madewell, All Saints and Tumi.

Sign Up for a Stylist: While signing up for Nordstrom’s Stylist Service may not initially save you money, their expert eye will guide you toward pieces that are meant to last. Plus, they can always give you the inside scoop about upcoming sales (it’s always good to know someone on the inside)! Your free stylist appointment will cover the budget, goals and wardrobe needs you currently have and help you discover must-have pieces to add to your closet. And the best benefit – it’s absolutely free!

How to Use Nordstrom promo codes

Click the discount code on this page and copy it to your clipboard. Click the “Get Offer at Nordstrom” button to be taken to the Nordstrom website. Browse the Nordstrom website to find the products you’d like to purchase, then add them to your shopping bag. When you've finished browsing, click on the shopping bag icon at the top right-hand corner of the website. Ensure you’re signed up for the Nordy Club – trust us, you want those points! Fill in your detail and payment information, then choose a delivery method. Underneath your address and payment section, you’ll see a section for “Gift Card or Promo Card.” Click on the dropdown arrow on the right and paste your promo code here. Finally, click “Apply,” and your discount should automatically be applied to your order.

What We Recommend Buying From Nordstrom

We regularly feature Nordstroms’s high-end classics like boots, sweaters and dresses at Marie Claire. It’s a go-to recommendation for beauty and home goods, too! Editor beauty favorites include Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk sets, MAC lip glosses, Deborah Lippman nail polishes, Nars blush duos, Yves Saint Laurent mascaras and Hawthorne’s sustainable shampoos and body washes. Home items we love include Barefoot Dreams blankets (they also make great cardigans), Replica candles, Bose speakers and Montblanc pens.

If you’re looking for a bargain on your favorite brands, their famed Anniversary Sale is a staple for fashionistas far and wide. We often recommend purchasing Ted Baker jackets and coats, SIMKHAI dresses and blousy tops, Yvonne Koné leather bags and a few denim designers who make jeans you’ll wear forever: Paige Denim, Mother Jeans and Rag & Bone. Marie Claire editors also love the Nordstrom Signature line of solid shirts, basic pants and cashmere sweaters.