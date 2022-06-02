Most of the time, fashion trends take the form of a silhouette (see: low-rise jeans, mini skirts, and cut-out dresses, to name a few). But in 2022, one color has reigned supreme above them all: hot pink. The hot pink fashion trend of 2022 has taken over just about every article of clothing as of late, proving that the dopamine dressing trend, which eschews the need for neutrals altogether, no longer requires you to wear multiple colors at once. Just one, it seems, will do just fine.

Perhaps the most famous exemplification of 2022's hot pink trend came in the form of Valentino's Pink PP Collection, which debuted at the iconic brand's Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, where nearly every single look came exclusively in the shade. Zendaya, who has been the face of the brand since 2020, wore a hot pink pantsuit to the presentation.

It's safe to say that hot pink has been a hit in the months that have followed: Pieces from the collection have shown up on a plethora of red carpets—at the Grammys, on Saweetie and Billie Porter and, most recently, at the Met Gala on Glenn Close, Jenna Ortega, Nicola Peltz, and Sebastian Stan. Formula One's superstar driver, Lewis Hamilton, even wore a matching T-shirt and trousers from Valentino to the Miami Grand Prix.

Luckily, the trend has since extended far beyond the singular luxury collection. While that one hue is the most promentant right now, hot pink hues in general have seen a ressurgance. Justin Bieber, for instance, wore a hot pink beanie by Balenciaga at the Grammys, where Travis Barker wore a hot pink satin trench coat. Dua Lipa has also donned a hot pink bodysuit on the U.K leg of her arena concert tour, which has gone viral on TikTok.

If you're eager to experiment with the color in real life, keep reading. Ahead, I've broken the color down into a few easy-to-shop categories that will make finding your new favorite piece in your new favorite color just a little bit easier.

Hot Pink Clothes

Welcome to the season of wearing color—and a lot of it. This season is all about wearing bold shades of hot pink in every which way, including matching sets, mini skirts, long dresses, and more.

Hot Pink Shoes

If you've been following the top summer 2022 shoe trends, you'll know that statement-making shoes are in for this season. From strappy sandals to a selection of the best platform heels that I have ever seen, the list runs the gamut. Whichever trend you end up following, make sure you pick up a pair that comes in a hot pink hue.

Hot Pink Swimwear

Your swimsuit selection looks like it could use a bit of a refresh for 2022, so let one of these bikinis or one-pieces be your new favorite suit. Many of these are from our personal list of the best swimwear brands, so we hope you'll like them.

Hot Pink Bags

Whether you opt for a cute new shoulder bag or go for a pink version of your favorite laoptop backpack, one of these hot pink bags will surely make it into your shopping cart right now.

Hot Pink Jewelry

Hot pink jewelry runs the gamut from wildly in-your-face (chunky pieces are one of summer 2022's biggest jewelry trends, after all!) to much more discreet. Jewelry is perhaps the easiest way to incorporate a trend into your daily life, so allow one of these pieces to refresh even the most simple outfit for the coming season.

Hot Pink Accessories

If you want to incorporate the color in a slightly more unexpected way, consider picking up a dainty accessory that comes in the hue. This could be a hot pink jaw clip, an on-trend (and Instagram-famous) phone case, or a cozy blanket to spice up your work-from-home situation.