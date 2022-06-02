The Hot Pink Fashion Trend, Decoded

The color is everywhere in 2022.

Zendaya attends the Valentino Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2022 in Paris, France;Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes looks on in the Paddock during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 08, 2022 in Miami, Florida
(Image credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images; Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Julia Marzovilla
Most of the time, fashion trends take the form of a silhouette (see: low-rise jeans, mini skirts, and cut-out dresses, to name a few). But in 2022, one color has reigned supreme above them all: hot pink. The hot pink fashion trend of 2022 has taken over just about every article of clothing as of late, proving that the dopamine dressing trend, which eschews the need for neutrals altogether, no longer requires you to wear multiple colors at once. Just one, it seems, will do just fine.

Perhaps the most famous exemplification of 2022's hot pink trend came in the form of Valentino's Pink PP Collection, which debuted at the iconic brand's Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, where nearly every single look came exclusively in the shade. Zendaya, who has been the face of the brand since 2020, wore a hot pink pantsuit to the presentation.  

It's safe to say that hot pink has been a hit in the months that have followed: Pieces from the collection have shown up on a plethora of red carpets—at the Grammys, on Saweetie and Billie Porter and, most recently, at the Met Gala on Glenn Close, Jenna Ortega, Nicola Peltz, and Sebastian Stan. Formula One's superstar driver, Lewis Hamilton, even wore a matching T-shirt and trousers from Valentino to the Miami Grand Prix. 

Saweetie attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Luckily, the trend has since extended far beyond the singular luxury collection. While that one hue is the most promentant right now, hot pink hues in general have seen a ressurgance. Justin Bieber, for instance, wore a hot pink beanie by Balenciaga at the Grammys, where Travis Barker wore a hot pink satin trench coat. Dua Lipa has also donned a hot pink bodysuit on the U.K leg of her arena concert tour, which has gone viral on TikTok. 

If you're eager to experiment with the color in real life, keep reading. Ahead, I've broken the color down into a few easy-to-shop categories that will make finding your new favorite piece in your new favorite color just a little bit easier. 

Hot Pink Clothes

Welcome to the season of wearing color—and a lot of it. This season is all about wearing bold shades of hot pink in every which way, including matching sets, mini skirts, long dresses, and more. 

CULT NAKD Pink Killa Bandeau + Short Bundle

ZARA Asymmetric Skort


Jacquemus Noué Cropped Twisted Linen-Blend Top

Venus Smocked Waist Jumpsuit

Reformation Arya Open Knit Sweater Dress

COS Oversized Asymmetric Waist Dress

Hot Pink Shoes

If you've been following the top summer 2022 shoe trends, you'll know that statement-making shoes are in for this season. From strappy sandals to a selection of the best platform heels that I have ever seen, the list runs the gamut. Whichever trend you end up following, make sure you pick up a pair that comes in a hot pink hue. 

Larroude Ivy Flat Mule In Pink Wave Print Patent Leather

Sam Edelman Kia Ankle Strap Sandal

Chelsea Paris Finn Lace Up Pumps

ZARA Slingback Leather Heels

Steve Madden Charlize Pink Heels

AEYDE Anni Sandals

Hot Pink Swimwear

Your swimsuit selection looks like it could use a bit of a refresh for 2022, so let one of these bikinis or one-pieces be your new favorite suit. Many of these are from our personal list of the best swimwear brands, so we hope you'll like them. 

Frankies Bikinis Dorothy Halter One Piece Swimsuit

Melissa Obadash Palermo One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

Summersalt The Sidestroke Bikini Top

Summersalt The High Leg Mid Rise Bikini Bottom

Swimsuits for All Cut Out Underwire One Piece Swimsuit

Hot Pink Bags

Whether you opt for a cute new shoulder bag or go for a pink version of your favorite laoptop backpack, one of these hot pink bags will surely make it into your shopping cart right now. 

Rebecca Minkoff Ruched Clutch

Coperni Mini Swipe Leather Top Handle Bag

Mango Leather Shoulder Bag

BY FAR Mini Soho Leather Top Handle Bag

Fjallraven Kanken Mini Backpack

House of Want H.O.W. We Are Fabulous Shoulder Bag

Hot Pink Jewelry

Hot pink jewelry runs the gamut from wildly in-your-face (chunky pieces are one of summer 2022's biggest jewelry trends, after all!) to much more discreet. Jewelry is perhaps the easiest way to incorporate a trend into your daily life, so allow one of these pieces to refresh even the most simple outfit for the coming season. 

Deepa by Deepa Gurnani Zaria Earrings

Frasier Sterling Candy Hearts Choker

AMYO Birthstone Tiny Studs Pink 14K White Gold

Anthropologie Shades of Sea Triple-Layer Necklace

Adina's Jewels Pink Ombre Tennis Necklace

JoeyBabyNYC Pink Cloud Earrings

Hot Pink Accessories

If you want to incorporate the color in a slightly more unexpected way, consider picking up a dainty accessory that comes in the hue. This could be a hot pink jaw clip, an on-trend (and Instagram-famous) phone case, or a cozy blanket to spice up your work-from-home situation. 

Emi Jay Big Effing Clip

Wildflower Cases iPhone 13 Pro Max Case

Bottega Veneta Cassette Intrecciato Leather Cardholder

Otra Eyewear Vera Sunglasses

Stoney Clover Lane Classic Large Pouch

Baublebar Spell It Out Blanket

Julia Marzovilla

Julia Marzovilla is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire covering all things fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.

