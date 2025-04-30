Blake Lively’s Rose-Quartz Manicure Gives "Dreamy Marble Magic"

Blake Lively wearing a denim top with her hair down, waving to the camera.
Blake Lively is known as something of a fashion icon, but it wasn’t until the launch of her haircare brand, Blake Brown Beauty, that people really started associating her with the beauty space. Still, the Blake Lively that I know has long been a fan of a good nail look, and her latest manicure is proof.

On April 29, the actress was photographed in New York City alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The pair headed out on a date night to support their mutual friend Hugh Jackman, as he stars in a new play called Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes. For the occasion, Lively kept her famous blonde strands out and swishing in the wind, and at certain angles, I could see her gorgeous short nails on display. Still, what I was convinced was a look filled with 3D gems or perhaps even nail crowns, was instead a rose quartz manicure, proving that the marble trend will never fully disappear.

Blake Lively with Ryan Reynolds holding his hand and showing her short nails.

Blake Lively with Ryan Reynolds holding his hand on April 29 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lively’s nails were first cut and filed into a short square shape, courtesy of her long-time manicurist Elle Gerstein. “To get the look, I first laid down a base coat, then used Madam Glam’s 'All Natural' gel color, which is my favorite for a perfect rose-quartz vibe,” Gerstein tells me. “Then I used marble ink for the same brand and manipulated the brush to create natural-looking veins on the nail.” The result was a manicure that looked delicate but lifelike, almost as if you were looking at a 3D version of the stone. Or as Gerstein puts it: “Dreamy marble magic.”

Rose quartz nails are an easy way to get a trendy design without having to sit forever in a salon. If you’re a lover of a minimal beauty aesthetic but want something a step above a simple single-color manicure, allow Lively’s latest look to provide you with some timely inspiration ahead of your next appointment. Should you be a DIY-er (as I am), take a look at the products you’ll need to get a similar look without leaving the comfort of your home (plus a few extra tips on how to perfect the look from Gerstein).

Beetles Neutral Gel Nail Polish 15ml Milky White Jelly Gel Polish Set Nude Color Translucent Nail Gel Soak Off Uv Led Nail Lamp Nail Concealer Jelly Sheer Gel Polish Nail Art Gel 0.5oz
Beetles Gel Polish
Neutral Gel Nail Polish

Beetles is a super affordable nail brand, and it's one of my favorites for beginners. The shades milky white and naked rose are the perfect neutral pink shade to use as a base for a rose quartz manicure.

Modelones Blooming Gel Nail Polish, 15 Ml Clear Nail Art Accessories Stuff for Spreading Effects, Floral Print, Marble, Watercolor Design
Modelones
Blooming Gel Nail Polish

Blooming Gel is another product that you'll need to have on hand for this look. Get this formula in different shades to get creative with the nail art for your nail looks.

Artdone Metallic Nail Art Pens, Liner Brushes Set, 5pcs Black Color Nail Tools for Long Lines, Thin Details, Fine Drawing, Liner Brush Uv Gel Polish Painting Nail Design Sizes 5/8/12/20/25mm
Artdone
Metallic Nail Art Pens

An absolute non-negotiable? Nail art brushes, particularly these thin ones, allow you to get super detailed with your designs.

Ariel Baker
Ariel Baker
Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.

Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.

When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.

