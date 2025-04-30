Blake Lively’s Rose-Quartz Manicure Gives "Dreamy Marble Magic"
Her nail artist spills the details on how to create the look at home.
Blake Lively is known as something of a fashion icon, but it wasn’t until the launch of her haircare brand, Blake Brown Beauty, that people really started associating her with the beauty space. Still, the Blake Lively that I know has long been a fan of a good nail look, and her latest manicure is proof.
On April 29, the actress was photographed in New York City alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The pair headed out on a date night to support their mutual friend Hugh Jackman, as he stars in a new play called Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes. For the occasion, Lively kept her famous blonde strands out and swishing in the wind, and at certain angles, I could see her gorgeous short nails on display. Still, what I was convinced was a look filled with 3D gems or perhaps even nail crowns, was instead a rose quartz manicure, proving that the marble trend will never fully disappear.
Lively’s nails were first cut and filed into a short square shape, courtesy of her long-time manicurist Elle Gerstein. “To get the look, I first laid down a base coat, then used Madam Glam’s 'All Natural' gel color, which is my favorite for a perfect rose-quartz vibe,” Gerstein tells me. “Then I used marble ink for the same brand and manipulated the brush to create natural-looking veins on the nail.” The result was a manicure that looked delicate but lifelike, almost as if you were looking at a 3D version of the stone. Or as Gerstein puts it: “Dreamy marble magic.”
Rose quartz nails are an easy way to get a trendy design without having to sit forever in a salon. If you’re a lover of a minimal beauty aesthetic but want something a step above a simple single-color manicure, allow Lively’s latest look to provide you with some timely inspiration ahead of your next appointment. Should you be a DIY-er (as I am), take a look at the products you’ll need to get a similar look without leaving the comfort of your home (plus a few extra tips on how to perfect the look from Gerstein).
Beetles is a super affordable nail brand, and it's one of my favorites for beginners. The shades milky white and naked rose are the perfect neutral pink shade to use as a base for a rose quartz manicure.
Blooming Gel is another product that you'll need to have on hand for this look. Get this formula in different shades to get creative with the nail art for your nail looks.
An absolute non-negotiable? Nail art brushes, particularly these thin ones, allow you to get super detailed with your designs.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
Will 'Weak Hero Class' Return for Season 3? Park Ji-hoon Shares His Hopes for the Hit K-Drama's Senior Year
Fans are clamoring for more after that shocking cliffhanger.
-
Prince Charles Made an "Improper" Suggestion Before Their Marriage, Per Diana
*Clutches pearls*
-
Princess Diana Nearly Caused Two Hollywood Heartthrobs to Get in a "Fist-Fight" Over Her
"Straight men seemed to completely lose their minds in her presence."
-
The Nail Crown Trend Gets the Kylie Jenner Stamp of Approval
It’s a design that both minimal and maximalist beauty lovers can get behind.
-
Nail Crowns Are Fit for Hollywood Royalty—Just Ask Jennifer Lopez
The bejeweled mani trend is fit for Hollywood royalty
-
Fiery Red Nails Are Ashley Graham's Secret to a Glowing Tan
Warm weather glam, nailed.
-
Square Nail Manicures Are Synonymous With Old Money—I Don't Make the Rules
This retro trend has received a high-brow makeover.
-
The Viral Blue Nail Theory Needs to Take a Seat
Let a beauty girl live, please and thank you.
-
Rihanna’s Jamaica Manicure Will Unite the Caribbean
The entrepreneur has extended Fenty Beauty’s reach in the Caribbean and she got a new manicure to celebrate.
-
Eva Longoria’s Bronze French Manicure Makes Me Want Metallic Nails
Blink and you'll miss it.
-
Patina Miller’s Stiletto French Manicure Needs No Introduction
It's also easier to DIY than you think.