Blake Lively is known as something of a fashion icon, but it wasn’t until the launch of her haircare brand, Blake Brown Beauty , that people really started associating her with the beauty space. Still, the Blake Lively that I know has long been a fan of a good nail look, and her latest manicure is proof.

On April 29, the actress was photographed in New York City alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The pair headed out on a date night to support their mutual friend Hugh Jackman, as he stars in a new play called Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes. For the occasion, Lively kept her famous blonde strands out and swishing in the wind, and at certain angles, I could see her gorgeous short nails on display. Still, what I was convinced was a look filled with 3D gems or perhaps even nail crowns , was instead a rose quartz manicure, proving that the marble trend will never fully disappear.

Blake Lively with Ryan Reynolds holding his hand on April 29 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lively’s nails were first cut and filed into a short square shape , courtesy of her long-time manicurist Elle Gerstein . “To get the look, I first laid down a base coat, then used Madam Glam’s 'All Natural' gel color , which is my favorite for a perfect rose-quartz vibe,” Gerstein tells me. “Then I used marble ink for the same brand and manipulated the brush to create natural-looking veins on the nail.” The result was a manicure that looked delicate but lifelike, almost as if you were looking at a 3D version of the stone. Or as Gerstein puts it: “Dreamy marble magic.”

Rose quartz nails are an easy way to get a trendy design without having to sit forever in a salon. If you’re a lover of a minimal beauty aesthetic but want something a step above a simple single-color manicure, allow Lively’s latest look to provide you with some timely inspiration ahead of your next appointment. Should you be a DIY-er (as I am), take a look at the products you’ll need to get a similar look without leaving the comfort of your home (plus a few extra tips on how to perfect the look from Gerstein).

Beetles Gel Polish Neutral Gel Nail Polish $6.99 at Amazon Beetles is a super affordable nail brand, and it's one of my favorites for beginners. The shades milky white and naked rose are the perfect neutral pink shade to use as a base for a rose quartz manicure.

Modelones Blooming Gel Nail Polish $7.99 at Amazon Blooming Gel is another product that you'll need to have on hand for this look. Get this formula in different shades to get creative with the nail art for your nail looks.

Artdone Metallic Nail Art Pens $6.99 at Amazon An absolute non-negotiable? Nail art brushes, particularly these thin ones, allow you to get super detailed with your designs.

