Marie Claire is committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women's lives. We're known for our award-winning features, thoughtful essays and op-eds, deep commitment to sustainable fashion, and buzzy interviews and reviews. Reaching millions of women every month, MarieClaire.com is an internationally-recognized destination for celebrity news, fashion trends, beauty recommendations, and renowned investigative packages.

Future is a global platform for specialist media with scalable, diversified brands. We connect people to their passions through the high-quality content we create, the innovative technology we pioneer, and the engaging experiences we deliver. We’re the name behind more than 220 market leading brands that span the technology, games, TV and entertainment, women’s lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest and B2B sectors. Visit Future’s press room.

2021 — ASME Winner in Personal Service | “Invasion of Privacy: Marie Claire's Guide to Protecting Yourself Online”

2021 — Deadline Club Winner in Magazine Profile | “The First Year Out”

2019 — ASME Finalist in Personal Service | “Marie Claire's Guide to Having a Baby”

2018 — ASME Cover of the Year Winner in Fashion and Beauty | Emma Stone, September

2017 — Bustle Best Stories by Women Honoree | “These Women Are the Last Thing Standing Between You and Nuclear War”

Image Sally Holmes, Editor in Chief Sally Holmes is the Editor in Chief of Marie Claire, overseeing coverage of fashion, beauty, politics, and culture for women with power, purpose, and style. She first joined Marie Claire in 2018 as Digital Director and was named Editor in Chief in September 2020. Holmes has previously worked at ELLE.com, New York magazine, and The Cut. Born and raised in New York City, Holmes graduated from Boston College with a BA in English.

Image Danielle McNally, Deputy Editor Danielle McNally is the deputy editor of Marie Claire, where she oversees features across all platforms, and contributes to the brand’s editorial, social, and marketing strategy. She has been a senior editor at Cosmopolitan and DETAILS, and held positions at SHAPE and Food Network Magazine. Work she has overseen has won a Deadline Club Award, a Frontpage Award, and, in 2021, the National Magazine Award for Personal Service. She lives in Manhattan with her fiancé and hopefully, one day, an English bulldog named Winston.

Image Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy Jenny is Marie Claire’s Director of Content Strategy, editing and writing articles on everything from politics to reality television to accessories and celebrity news. Originally from London, she moved to New York to attend the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2012 and never left. She loves, in order: her dog, goldfish crackers, and arguing about why umbrellas are fundamentally useless.

Image Julia Gall, Style & Sustainability Director Julia Gall is the Style & Sustainability Director at Marie Claire, covering all itty bitty pretty things from jewelry to it-bags, as well as styling tips, wardrobe upkeep, and sustainability. Check her out at @juliasgall.

Image Neha Prakash, Senior News & Culture Editor As Marie Claire’s senior news and culture editor, Neha oversees all things entertainment, pop culture, and current events from TV shows and movies we can’t stop bingeing to celebrities we can’t stop 'shipping. She loves a hot-take, has an extensive knowledge of award shows, and knows the astrological signs of everyone in the royal family and the Friends cast. Before joining Marie Claire, she held positions at Glamour, Brides, Condé Nast, and Mashable, and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.

Image Rachel Epstein, Editor Rachel Epstein is an editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits culture, politics, and lifestyle stories ranging from op-eds to profiles to ambitious packages. She also manages the site’s virtual book club, #ReadWithMC. Offline, she’s likely watching a Heat game, finding a new coffee shop, or analyzing your cousin's birth chart—in no particular order.

Image Sara Holzman, Style Editor Sara Holzman is the Style Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

Marie Claire is an independent journalistic outlet committed to the first amendment right of a free press. We follow the guidelines for ethical integrity and transparency set forth by the American Society of Magazine Editors . All stories are independently reported, using only primary and secondary sources wherever possible with proper attribution throughout. Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Marie Claire staff and are clearly labeled as such. Features are independently fact-checked by someone who is not a reporter, writer, or editor on the piece. Errors or mistakes are corrected and acknowledged. Products, goods, and services are recommended based on the specific market expertise of our editorial staff. Any conflicts of interest, affiliate revenue partnerships, advertorials, or sponsorships are clearly disclosed.

