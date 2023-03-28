FAQs

How can I get a Boden discount code for my order? Boden cares about less clothing going to landfill, which is why you’ll always be able to find great discounts in the clothing sale. Previously, Boden has offered sitewide savings with promotional discounts. We’d also recommend checking this page for the newest Boden deals and promo codes. We update this page regularly so you won’t have to miss out on a good saving.

Does Boden have a student discount code? There is a 20% discount at Boden for students. This discount is also for teachers, military staff, and healthcare staff too. To access the promotion, simply choose the relevant code on our page. You’ll be redirected to the Boden website, where you will need to verify your work status.

Does Boden have a free shipping code? You might not need a free shipping code at Boden. Any order which is $49 or more qualifies for free shipping automatically. If your order is less, then shipping will cost only $5. We do occasionally have free shipping codes on this page too. With these easy savings, we’d recommend looking for a promo code before clicking the checkout.

Can I save on my first order at Boden? Yes, Boden has a 15% discount for new mailing list subscribers. You’ll be able to use this discount on your first order. If you’ve been referred by a friend, you can use your 20% off promo code instead.

Does Boden have seasonal sales? Yes, there is a Sale page at Boden which is available all year. The best deals are usually seasonal, such as the Black Friday Sale and January Sale. We’ve previously seen up to 60% off at Boden. You can find sales by going to the Boden homepage or choosing the Sale page.

Hints and Tips

Join the Newsletter: Are you trying to stay updated on Boden deals and discounts? It’s a good idea to sign up for their mailing list with your email address. If you sign up for the newsletter, you’ll be given 15% off for your first online order at Boden. You’ll also be sent promotions and special offers from Boden. They’ll let you know about any new sales too. This is a great way to help you save on your Boden clothing for men, women, or kids.

Economical Shipping: Save yourself some money with free shipping on orders over $49 at Boden. You’ll be able to cut the cost of delivery automatically at checkout. Your order should arrive within 3-6 working days from Boden to a US address. If your order costs less, then standard shipping is $5. This is still a very economical and affordable price for shipping. If you need your clothing sooner, then Expedited Shipping is available for $15. Your order should arrive within 2-3 working days. You can also choose Express Shipping for $25 and this will arrive within 1-2 working days.

Shop the Sales: Boden usually has fairly priced high-quality clothing. However, it’s always a great idea to look for a discount on your new clothing order. You can save yourself money by shopping the Boden Sale page first, before looking at any items without a discount. The best way to navigate the sale is to hover your mouse over the ‘Sale’ section and choose from womens, girls, mens, and baby sales. You can also shop by price percentage discount. Previous sales have seen discounts of up to 60% off and an extra 30% off with a unique code. Our top previous picks from the sale have included discounts on:

Spread the Love: What better way to help a friend than to share your savings? If you know someone who likes to keep on top of their stylish wardrobe then it might be worth recommending Boden. When you refer a friend, they will get 20% off their first order online from Boden. Once they’ve successfully made their purchase, you will then be sent $15 off your next order. To refer a friend, navigate to the Boden USA Referral Program page and simply type in your email address. You’ll be emailed the next steps from here. Make sure to double-check your friend is happy with you supplying any information, such as their email address.

Student Savings: Students can save up to 20% off with the right promo code at Boden. We usually have a student discount promo code for Boden listed on this page. Simply click ‘Get Coupon’ and continue to the Boden website. You will be asked to verify your student status by a third party called Sheer ID. You will need to give your university or college and email address. We’d always recommend checking the terms and conditions too.

How to use your Boden promo code