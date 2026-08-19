Welcome to the Shoppies Sheet. Here, Marie Claire newsletter readers can access exclusive codes from our most-loved brands.

Loeffler Randall

Code: LRLOVESMC15

(Image credit: Loeffler Randall)

"Not only is Loeffler Randall a go-to destination for all sorts of footwear—from naked sandals to wedding guest heels and suede boots—but the brand also carries trend-forward apparel and handbags. I love the brand's “Pleated Bow” collection so much that I have pieces from it in several silhouettes." —Interim Senior Fashion News Editor Irina Grechko

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Nette

Code: MARIECLAIRE15

(Image credit: Nette)

"Nette has mastered the art of using fragrance and its auxiliaries to beautify both the body and the home. The entire brand is the epitome of chic yet functional." —Beauty Writer Ariel Baker

Rixo

Code: RIXO-MC-10

(Image credit: Rixo)

“Rixo makes the kind of dresses I actually want to keep in my closet for years. I love the combination of vintage-inspired shapes and distinctive prints—they always feel a little different from everything else out there.” —Style Director Sara Holzman

YISE

Code: MC10

(Image credit: YISE)

"As a beauty editor, I try hundreds of skincare products. Believe me when I say that YISE Beauty is easily one of my favorite brands out there. Every launch is so thoughtful, formulated with sensitive and mature skin in mind, and is genuinely effective. Using the full lineup has made a visible difference in my skin—I'm glowier, my pores are tighter, and my barrier is stronger. It's hard to pick favorites, but if you're just starting out, you can't go wrong with the Peptide Serum." —Senior Beauty Editor Samantha Holender

Sofie Pavitt Face

Code: MARIECLAIRE

(Image credit: Sofie Pavitt Face)

"After becoming one of New York's most sought-after estheticians, Sofie launched her eponymous skincare line to the joy of beauty editors and fans alike. Let's just say there's a reason why she's been crowned the "Acne Whisperer" of New York; her products are effective, no-nonsense but still a pleasure to use. I'm obsessed with so many products from the line to keep my skin in top shape year-round, but especially her cleanser, mandelic serum, and micellar pads." —Beauty Director Hannah Baxter

U Beauty

Code: MCUB10

(Image credit: U Beauty)

"U Beauty has always felt a little more thoughtful to me than the increasingly crowded world of luxury skincare. Co-founder Tina Chen Craig came from fashion and luxury media, while co-founder Katie Borghese already had roots in skincare, and that mix really shows in the brand. Its proprietary SIREN Capsule Technology is designed to deliver active ingredients more selectively to areas of skin with greater free-radical activity, but the products themselves still feel intuitive and easy to use. I’ve tried a lot from the line over the years, and the Resurfacing Compound and Super Hydrator are still two I reach for most in my skincare routine." —Beauty Editor Siena Gagliano