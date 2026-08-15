Mid-August is a limbo time for beauty trends, especially nails. I’m not quite ready to abandon the baby blues and brighter shades I’ve been wearing all summer, but suddenly, brown polish and anything metallic are looking very appealing. My brain may be ready for fall, but the 90-degree weather decidedly is not. Thankfully, this week’s best manicures make a pretty convincing case for having it both ways.

This is usually the point in the season when I start to want my nails to feel a little richer, without jumping straight into the deep, moody shades I’ll be wearing on repeat by October. Rather than making a hard switch, the best looks right now are borrowing from both sides. Aquamarine is hanging on at the tips, cobalt blue is making its fall debut, and chocolate brown is finding its way into otherwise summery nail art. Metallic details are starting to look especially good again, too, particularly when they’re paired with softer shades that keep them from feeling too cold-weather-y.

And then, of course, there are the deep burgundies for anyone already emotionally done with the heat. Personally, I’m somewhere in the middle. I still want a pedicure that makes sense with sandals, but I also wouldn’t mind if it hinted at the suede boots sitting patiently for their time to shine in the back of my closet. Consider the looks ahead a very chic compromise: summer isn’t over, but your nails are allowed to start dressing for fall.

Last Splash

(Image credit: IG @withishah)

Aquamarine has basically been the color of summer 2026, so consider this French manicure its final send-off. Keeping the blue to a slim tip lets you hold onto the shade a little longer.

Disco After Dark

(Image credit: IG @diananailedit)

Party nails don’t have a season, but the deeper pink underneath these disco paillettes definitely shifts the mood. It’s still playful and bright, just with enough richness to carry it into fall.

Blue Period

(Image credit: IG @nailsbyzola)

Cobalt is coming for fall. Hailey Bieber stepped out in a rich blue manicure just last week, and considering her track record with nail trends, everyone pays attention. This French version is an easy way into the shade before going fully dark.

Best of Both

(Image credit: IG @craftedbyaprince)

If I had to sum up the perfect August manicure in one photo, it would be this. Baby blue and chocolate brown look incredibly chic together for a summer-to-fall set, while the stripes and polka dots keep the whole thing fun.

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Silver Lining

(Image credit: IG @diananailedit)

The metallic nail trend is only picking up steam for fall, but there’s nothing heavy about this take. Tiny silver polka dots and stars sit against a creamy butter yellow that’s soft enough to read almost like a neutral.

Mixed Signals

(Image credit: IG @houseoforangebali)

Can’t choose between summer nail art and fall polish? Don’t. This set works in chocolate brown and molten silver, with tiny gems and sheer details, pulling from both seasons without committing too hard to either.

Essie Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish - Cosmic Chrome $13 at Ulta Beauty

First Pour

(Image credit: IG @matejanova)

For anyone ready to skip the transition period altogether, rich plum burgundy is waiting. Keeping the nails short and clean makes such a deep shade feel polished rather than overly dramatic this early in the season.

Cote Beauty Sangria Nail Polish $18 at côte

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