Madewell promo codes for September 2023

FAQs

Does Madewell have free shipping? Sign up to the Madewell loyalty program for free standard shipping on every single order. Expedited shipping is also free for those at Madewell Star or Icon levels, saving loyal customers $15. Standard shipping usually costs $5 or economy costs $3 for those without the loyalty program.

How can I get a student discount at Madewell? Update your student wardrobe by signing up for a student discount with Madewell. You will need to already be signed into your Madewell account and then confirm your student status through their website. Click on our student discount promo code to get started.

When are the sales at Madewell? Start shopping your denim, dresses, or sweaters for less with the dedicated ‘sale’ page on the Madewell website. You can shop all year round although the best sales are usually at the end of each season and key sales events. We’ve previously seen discounts of up to 30% for fall fashion. Check their sale during Black Friday too for even more percentage discounts.

Does Madewell do price adjustments? Yes. You can get a price adjustment on your Madewell clothing if it has been reduced within 7 days of your shipping date. Sale or discounted items do not qualify for this. Visit the Madewell website for more information on their price adjustment policy.

What is the return policy at Madewell? Returns can be made to Madewell within 30 days of the purchase date. You can either bring your order to a nearby Madewell store or return via mail. Your items should be returned unworn, unwashed, and undamaged with any original tags attached.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Mail: Signing up for the Madewell newsletter with your preferred email address can cut costs on your clothing. Madewell will send you sales notifications, so you never miss a discount. You will also be kept up-to-date on the latest clothing from Madewell so your fashion stays on-trend.

Student Discount: Get ready for the semester in style with the Madewell student discount. You can get 15% off in-store and online with a student or teacher discount. Verify your status through the Madewell website to be sent your unique Madewell promo code.

Madewell Loyalty Program: By subscribing to the Madewell loyalty program - Madewell Insider - you will get points on your purchases. Madewell will give you 1 point per $1 spent. You will be sent a $10 off coupon once you reach 250 points. Subscribe today for double points on jeans, birthday gifts, free personalization, and free shipping on all orders.

Military Discount: Sign up for the military discount at Madewell to get 15% off your order. Military, medical professionals, or first responders can all access this discount. You will need to create a loyalty account and upload some documentation to verify your status. Madewell will then approve your discount which is valid for one year before renewal.

Black Friday Sales: Shopping the best sales at Madewell can save you money on investing in casualwear. Madewell usually has a Black Friday sale each November, where previously shoppers could save up to 40% the week before and 50% on the Black Friday weekend. Check our page closer to the time for the latest verified sales updates.

How to use your Madewell promo code

Click the discount code on this page and copy it to your clipboard. Click the 'Get Offer at Madewell' button to be taken to the brand's website. Browse the Madewell website to find the products you require (some codes have specific criteria that must be met in order to receive them), then add them to your shopping basket. When you've finished browsing, click on the shopping basket button at the top right-hand corner of the website. Fill in your details, shipping information, and delivery method. Next, you’ll see a section titled ‘add a promo code.’ Paste your code in here. Once you hit apply, your discount should be applied to your order.

How we source our codes

At Marie Claire, we have a dedicated team of deal experts, commercial colleagues, and editors who find and negotiate the best promo codes and coupons, as well as produce content aiming to help you shop affordably.

We have a dedicated team of 3 deal experts that are constantly sourcing and testing coupons and promo codes for some of the biggest retailers in fashion, beauty, and beyond to list on our website. They also work with affiliate networks to get a heads-up on future deals and discounts. This means we can update our pages

Meanwhile, our commercial colleagues are key to keeping good relationships with retailers. Their experience with lifestyle vouchers helps them to negotiate the best promo codes and exclusives for you.

On the pages themselves, you’ll find carefully researched saving information for all your beauty, lifestyle, and fashion purchases. Our contributing editors have years of experience in the industry and consistently update the page to reflect new ways to save. You’ll find helpful discount FAQs and saving tips which are checked and verified regularly.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

Our team always tries to make sure any out-of-date sales or incorrect codes are not included on our coupon pages. To do this, we check a few things, including:

Trying the code and checking if they are valid ourselves.

Check we don’t have any unique, one-use codes.

Looking at the offer conditions to make sure you’ve got all the information.

However, there are occasions when details change or the codes may expire without us knowing. If this happens, be sure to contact us by emailing info@myvouchercodes.co.uk so we know. You can also go to our contact page .

How do we make money?

It’s completely free for customers to use the coupon codes we have above. We’ll get a small percentage of the money spent as a commission from the retailer you shop at. As with most businesses, we do need to make money however this will never impact the price you pay. The brand will give us a small share of the profit for connecting you to them. This helps us keep going whilst saving you more money.

Simply put, the retailer makes a sale, we get a commission, and you get a discount.