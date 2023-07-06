Lovehoney coupons for July 2023

Does Lovehoney offer free delivery? Lovehoney offers free Super Saver 4-6 Day Shipping when you spend over $49. For orders under $49, this shipping service costs just $6.99. Expedited 2-4 Day Shipping costs $9.99, whilst FedEx 1 Working Day Delivery costs $29.99. You can always check our codes for shipping promotions too.

Does Lovehoney offer a student discount? Good news for students everywhere - Lovehoney offers a massive 20% discount. Students can verify your student status with a third-party website to get your unique student code, including StudentBeans and UNiDAYS.

Will people know that my parcel is from Lovehoney? If the thought of nosey neighbours is putting you off from ordering, don’t worry! Lovehoney is always discreet in its packaging. They deliver orders in plain brown boxes and with no mention of the products inside. There are also no mentions of Lovehoney on the back of the box.

Does Lovehoney offer returns? Yes. The Lovehoney returns policy states that customers have 60 days to return their purchase. Lovehoney allows customers to receive their money back within 100 days, if they are not completely satisfied with their purchase. Lingerie items, lubes, and sexual wellness products must be unopened, unused and have tags and packaging intact.

Hints and Tips

Shop The Sale - You won’t be hard-pressed to find a Lovehoney sale. Seasonal sales include Thanksgiving, Christmas, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, 4th of July. Make sure to browse the Lovehoney website during these periods to save money. Alternatively, Lovehoney tends to run sales all year round on their sales page. We’ve seen previous sales of up to 60% off mid-season.

Services Discount - Alongside student discount, Lovehoney also offers a Services Discount of 20% off all orders. Simply verify your employment discount via id.me or SheerID. You’ll be feeling the benefits in no time at all!

Sign up for Emails - To receive an exclusive 15% discount on your next order, sign up for the Lovehoney newsletter. You will also be the first to hear about the latest Lovehoney news, expert advice, and exclusive promo codes.

Discreet Packaging - As mentioned above, Lovehoney’s packaging is very discreet. Their plain brown boxes guarantee means that you can shop in complete confidence, with no need to worry if your package ends up in the hands of a neighbour.

Need some advice? If you’re wanting to branch into the world of sex toys but don’t know where to start, check out some of Lovehoney’s Toy Guides. Found in the ‘Advice’ section of its website, these guides can provide valuable guidance and advice on vibrators, dildos, lube and everything in between. It’s a great way to get started without feeling too overwhelmed.

How to use your Lovehoney Promo Code:

Select a Lovehoney promo code from the Marie Claire page and copy this to your clipboard.

Click the “Go to Lovehoney site” to go to the website.

Add your products to your cart.

Click on the shopping cart to be taken to the checkout.

Add your shipping details.

Look for the ‘Promo Code’ box and paste your promo code into the box.

Click ‘Apply’ and your discount will be applied to the total.

