FAQs

How Do I Get a Dr. Martens Discount? There are several ways to get discounts on your purchases as Dr. Martens. One of the easiest methods is to use a promo code on your order. If you aren’t in a hurry, you can take advantage of a sale to find a good discount. Regular customers should consider following Dr. Martens on social media or signing up for the newsletter to stay informed of upcoming promotions and new products.

Does Dr. Martens Offer Free Shipping? Dr. Martens offers free shipping on certain orders placed on their website. As long as the purchase totals at least $50, you will be eligible for free standard shipping. If you want your order a little sooner rather than later, you can always use expedited shipping options for an additional fee.

Does Dr. Martens Do Student Discounts? Students can save money on their purchases at Dr. Martens by taking advantage of their student discount program. You can verify your status as a student through UNiDAYS, a third party business that offers student verification for businesses and retailers. Once verified, you’re eligible for a 15% discount on purchases made through the Dr. Martens website. You can read more about it on the student discount page.

Does Dr. Martens Have a Newsletter? Users can subscribe to the official Dr. Martens newsletter by signing up for it on the homepage. This is a free newsletter that you can unsubscribe from at any time. This newsletter is a great opportunity for regular customers to stay informed of upcoming sales, new products, promotions, and receive exclusive offers.

How Often Does Dr. Martens Have Sales? Sometimes Dr. Martens has sales on their online web store. These pop up periodically throughout the year, often around holidays. If you don’t want to wait around for a sale, you can always explore the dedicated sales section of their website. This page lists everything for sale on the website that’s listed at a discounted rate.

Does Dr. Martens Offer Free Returns? Dr. Martens has a return policy that supports returns if the request is submitted within 30 days of ordering. The return, however, isn’t free if you use the return label provided by Dr. Martens—a $7 fee will be taken out of the refund.

Tips for Shopping Dr. Martens

Doc Martens’s boots have a classy look about them that makes them highly sought after. That classic look comes with a hefty price tag but there are actually a few ways you can avoid paying full price on your order. With these tips and tricks in mind, you’re sure to find some way to save a little on your next Dr. Martens purchase.

Take Advantage of Promo Codes - One of the quickest ways to take the cost of your cart down is to take advantage of promo codes. These are coupons that can be applied to online purchases. They usually have terms that determine what products they can be used with and what date range the code is valid for. The best place to find Dr. Martens promo codes is here at Marie Claire. We update this page with the latest codes as soon as we find them, so be sure to check back often.

Wait for a Sale - If you’re not in a hurry to get your dream boots, you can always wait for a good sale to roll around. These pop up periodically throughout the year, often around holidays. If you don’t want to wait for a sale, you can always peruse the sales section on the Doc Martens website. This is a page dedicated to the products they currently have for sale at a discounted rate. You can browse all of the products that are on sale or sort them by department to narrow down what you’re after.

Sign Up for the Newsletter - This option is more ideal for regular customers. You can sign up for the official Dr. Martens newsletter to stay informed of upcoming sales, get exclusive deals, and be among the first to hear about new products. Signing up is free and you can always opt out at any time. To sign up for the newsletter, enter your email address into the form at the bottom of the Dr. Martens homepage.

Follow Dr. Martens on Social Media - Another way to stay up to date on sales and promos is to follow Dr. Martens on social media. They have several profiles on a few different social media platforms that update routinely with deals, new products, and upcoming promos. You can find a list of Dr. Martens social media links at the bottom of the Doc Martens website on the footer.

Buy Now Pay Later - If you don’t want to pay for your order in full up front, you can sign up to pay for it in installments. Dr. Marterns has two “buy now, pay later” programs through third-parties that you can use to break up your purchase payments. You can use Afterpay or Klarna to pay for your purchase over time rather than all at once.

How to Use Promo Codes at Dr. Martens

If you want to use a promo code at Dr. Martens, the process is fairly straightforward and much like what you’d experience at other online retailers. Some products at Dr. Martens are not eligible for promo codes so make sure you confirm the terms of your promo code before trying to apply it to your order.

Add the products you want to purchase to your cart, referred to as a bag, on the Dr. Martens web store. Open the cart, or bag. Click on “Go to checkout”. On the right-hand side, expand the “Redeem a promo code” section. Click inside the box labeled “Have a promo code?” and enter the promo code. Click “Apply.” If the code is valid, it will be applied to your purchase. Complete the checkout as normal.

What We Recommend Buying From Dr. Martens