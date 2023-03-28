FAQs

Does Kiehl’s offer free shipping? Kiehl’s offers free standard shipping for orders of at least $50. Every other purchase requires you to pay a shipping fee. You can also pay for shipping upgrades if you want to receive your purchase a little faster than standard shipping would deliver.

Does Kiehl’s have free returns? According to Kiehl’s, all of their products are backed with a 100% money-back guarantee except for products marked as a final sale item, promo gift items, or e-gift cards. Contact Kiehl’s to initiate a return for your order and if the product is applicable you will be eligible for a full refund.

Does Kiehl’s have student discounts? As of writing, Kiehl’s does not offer a student discount. Students will need to pay the same rate as other customers. This is subject to change in the future and we’ll be sure to let you know should such a discount program arise at Kiehl’s.

Does Kiehl’s have a newsletter? Kiehl’s has an email-based newsletter that customers can sign up for. It’s a free newsletter you can opt out of at any time. This newsletter keeps subscribers up to date on upcoming sales, new products, and exclusive offers for recipients. This is a great tool for regular customers to take advantage of to save on their purchases at Kiehl’s.

How often are Kiehl’s sales? Kiehl’s has sales throughout the year, often around holidays. If you want to stay informed of upcoming sales, sign up for the newsletter. This is the best way to get notifications of upcoming sales and if you aren’t in a hurry, can be one of the most viable options for savings.

Hints and tips

If you want to shop at Kiehl’s, you should definitely go in with these tips and tricks in mind to help save a little money on your purchase. We’ve got tips for new customers as well as tips for those who shop at Kiehl’s regularly.

Sign up for Kiehl’s Family Rewards: If you find yourself shopping at Kiehl’s on a regular basis, you should consider signing up for the Kiehl’s Family Rewards program. This is a point-based system that lets you accumulate points for purchases you make at Kiehl’s. It’s free to sign up for this program and you can trade points over time for rewards like vouchers and even products.

Sign up for the Kiehl’s newsletter: Another good option for regular shoppers is to sign up for the official Kiehl’s newsletter. This is an email-based newsletter that keeps subscribers up to date on upcoming sales, new products, and more. To sign up for the newsletter, you can find a sign-up form on the main Kiehl’s homepage. You can always opt out of the newsletter at any time.

Look for a good sale: If you aren’t in a hurry, it can be well worth waiting around for a good sale to roll around. Sales pop up periodically throughout the year, often around holidays. If you want to stay informed of when a sale might be coming up, sign up for the newsletter to receive email updates.

Purchase bundles: Another way to save money on products at Kiehl’s is to browse their gift bundles. Even if you aren’t shopping for a present, you can get several products at once for a price much lower than it would be if you bought them separately. This is a great option if you find yourself looking for collections of products at Kiehl’s.

How to use your Kiehl's promo code

Promo codes for Kiehl’s work like most other online retailers. Just make sure the terms of your promo code are applicable with your purchase and within date. The best place to get active promo codes is here at Marie Claire. We update this page on a regular basis with promo codes as soon as we find them.

Add the products you want to purchase to your cart, referred to as a bag at Kiehl’s. Open your cart, or “My Bag”. Click on “Go to my bag”. On the right-hand side of the checkout screen, look for a section titled “Add a promo code”. Enter your promo code into the box. Click “Apply”. Complete the checkout as normal.

What we recommend buying from Kiehl's

We’re no strangers to all of the goodies you can find at Kiehl’s. Their reach extends well beyond the average consumer and can even be found in the cabinets of celebrities like Sofia Bryant . She unveiled her beauty regimen which included Kiehl's Daily Reviving Concentrate Serum. It’s not surprising to have found Kiehl’s on her list as they have such a huge variety of products.