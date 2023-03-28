FAQs

Does Adidas do student discounts? Adidas promo codes can help save money on future purchases, however, students can also receive a student discount through the brand's partnership with UNiDAYS. Students can save 20 percent on their purchase if they are registered and qualify.

Does Adidas charge for shipping? Unless you’re a member of adiClub, Adidas charges $6.99 for standard shipping on all purposes. You’ll find an Adidas promo code above for free shipping when you spend over $100.

How do I return items to Adidas? There are some limitations on returns to Adidas. For example, the Bad Bunny collection is final sale and therefore may not be returned or exchanged. You’ll want to check Adidas' website to see the list of full restrictions, however, in general you can log into your account and select ‘return items’ or ‘free size exchange.’

Hints and tips

While you could head to your local Modell’s or Dick’s Sporting Goods to check out Adidas on the rack, you might as well save some time and shop online. Plus, you’ll find even more promo codes and offers online like the ones we’ve scoured the internet for to help you save your hard earned cash. From Adidas promo codes to the exclusive adiClub, here are some tips that will help you as you shop for your sports apparel.

Browse the sale tab: Save up to 60 percent on products listed in the ‘sale’ tab on Adidas website. You’re able to browse by category (men’s, women’s, and kids) and filter based on what you’re looking to purchase whether that’s shoes, accessories, or clothing. You’ll find products on sale like Nizza Platform Shoes (opens in new tab) or the Essentials Three Stripes Plus Size Fleece Sweatshirt (opens in new tab).

Sign up for adiClub: Similar to other major brands, Adidas has a membership program called adiClub where you can sign up to become a member. It’s free to join and you’ll be able to enter giveaways, learn about members-only products, and swap points for savings. You can also accumulate points by getting involved in your community and achieving your fitness goals. When that’s said and done, you can spend your points using Adidas discount vouchers the Adidas app or you can keep them and accumulate them to increase levels for even more rewards.

Look into the ‘Made to be Remade’ initiative: Since one of the brand’s important goals is sustainability it makes sense that there’s a program where you can shop second hand products. The ‘Made to be Remade’ program is where shoppers can wear something down, return it, and then Adidas will make something new with it and have it available for sale at a discounted rate. It’s an easy way to not only practice sustainability in fashion, but also save money in addition to promo codes and other special offers.

How to use your Adidas promo code

Click the 'Get Deal’ Button. Click the ‘Get Offer At Adidas’ button and browse the Adidas website to find the products you’re looking for. Once you find them, add them to your shopping basket. The discount will be automatically applied to the items in your cart. When you've finished browsing, click on the shopping basket button at the top right-hand corner of the website. Fill in your details, shipping information and delivery method.

What we recommend buying from Adidas

If you’re looking to buy from Adidas, you might need some product recommendations to get you started. Scratch that, you’ll want to snag an item or two with these Adidas promo codes and offers we’ve scoured the internet for.

With that said, everyone needs at least one pair of running shoes in their closet. Available in sizes 5-11, the CloudFoam 2.0 Running Shoes are a best-seller and made from recycled materials. The foam midsole provides a plush surface for the foot to land with each step and the lace closure provides stability with movement.