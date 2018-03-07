Musicians Reading Mean Tweets Is Here to Make Wednesday Slightly More Tolerable

It's Wednesday, which means you might need a pick-me-up (because Wednesday). Here to save the day: Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets—Music Edition #4.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This particular grouping features Nick Jonas, TLC, Pink, Adam Levine, Zendaya, and Common (among others), and the shade is particularly cold.

Favorites include:

1. "Usher seems like he'll stop in the dead ass middle of sex because he got chilly."

2. "Pink makes music for obnoxious white bridal parties that drunkenly walk into a Denny's and ruin everyone's evening."

3. "Common is the Pottery Barn of rappers."

And also this: