Musicians Reading Mean Tweets Is Here to Make Wednesday Slightly More Tolerable

"Usher seems like he'll stop in the dead ass middle of sex because he got chilly."

YouTube

It's Wednesday, which means you might need a pick-me-up (because Wednesday). Here to save the day: Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets—Music Edition #4.

This particular grouping features Nick Jonas, TLC, Pink, Adam Levine, Zendaya, and Common (among others), and the shade is particularly cold.

Favorites include:

1. "Usher seems like he'll stop in the dead ass middle of sex because he got chilly."
2. "Pink makes music for obnoxious white bridal parties that drunkenly walk into a Denny's and ruin everyone's evening."
3. "Common is the Pottery Barn of rappers."

And also this:

YouTube
