Jimmy Kimmel Jokes He Hopes Donald Trump Lets Him "Share a Prison Cell With Taylor Swift"
Oof.
Jimmy Kimmel has made his feelings about Donald Trump winning the presidential election very clear on his late-night show.
But as a comedian, Kimmel managed to make light of his upset on Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live.
In particular, he made a joke that landed pretty well with the audience: "My only request to President-elect Trump is that he let me share a prison cell with Taylor Swift," Kimmel said. "I’m really good at making bracelets and I think we’d get along just fine."
He added darkly, "We'll see how funny that is in six months when the great talk show host roundup begins."
Elsewhere in his opening monologue, the host decried the fact that Americans chose the "criminal" (Donald Trump) over the "prosecutor" (Kamala Harris) in the election. He also joked about Trump claiming the election was rigged prior to the results coming in, and about wanting to leave the U.S.
"This Donald Trump, he's like the emperor from Star Wars," Kimmel quipped. "He's old, he's evil, and he keeps coming back with no reasonable explanation whatsoever."
On a more serious note, the TV presenter said, "It was a terrible night last night. It was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hard-working immigrants who make this country go."
At this point, Kimmel got emotional before adding, "for healthcare, for our climate, for science, for journalism, for justice, for free speech. It was a terrible night for poor people, for the middle class, for seniors who rely on social security, for our allies in Ukraine, for NATO, for the truth, and democracy, and decency, and it was a terrible night for everyone who voted against him. And guess what? It was a bad night for everyone who voted for him, too, you just don't realize it yet."
Many other high-profile celebrities have expressed their sadness and anger at Trump's victory, including Billie Eilish, Lili Reinhart, Cardi B, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Christina Applegate.
Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why?And if you disagree , please unfollow me.November 6, 2024
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author.
