Daniel Kaluuya Won an Oscar, But His Mom's Expression Won the Evening

Let me tell you, I am grateful the Oscars doesn't seem to be cutting off acceptance speeches this year (for once!), because then we wouldn't have gotten the funniest moment of the night, nay, of the entire 2021 award season. In his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah—you can learn about the true story behind the film here—Kaluuya spoke about Fred Hampton, racial justice, and the Black Panthers, and then he ended with: "We're breathing, we're walking, it's incredible. My mum, my dad, they had sex, it's amazing, you know what I mean? And I'm here! I'm so happy to be alive!"

To which Kaluuya's mom (or "mum," I guess) was all like:

Okay, sometimes award shows are good!!! pic.twitter.com/L1A2OnFCOm — Sally Holmes (@sallyholmes) April 26, 2021

And the whole internet was like:

i would like to thank daniel kaluuya's parents — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) April 26, 2021

“My mom, my dad, they had sex, that’s amazing” - Daniel Kaluuya, that’s the quote of the night — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) April 26, 2021

We never would have gotten that surprise twist at the end of Daniel Kaluuya's speech if they played him off early!!! — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) April 26, 2021

Incredible that we get to see the real-time reaction from Daniel Kaluuya’s mother as he talks about his parents having sex pic.twitter.com/juxCZeJcQC — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 26, 2021

Daniel Kaluuya ‘s mom literally said “what is he talking about” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vrGHBNLn7a — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) April 26, 2021

Okay, but seriously, that moment aside, you should go and watch all of Kaluuya's speech.

"What a man."



Daniel Kaluuya remembers Fred Hampton in his acceptance speech: "How blessed we are that we lived in a lifetime where he existed...When they played divide and conquer, we say unite and ascend." https://t.co/sdgeoBK7lX #Oscars pic.twitter.com/T58yZO1Bq7 — ABC News (@ABC) April 26, 2021

And you can catch his Oscar-winning turn in Judas and the Black Messiah here:

But also...let's just look one more time at the face of a woman whose beloved son has just thanked her for having sex with his dad in front of the whole world!

Daniel Kaluuya's mom's face during that moment was priceless #Oscars pic.twitter.com/LELvjGNRIZ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 26, 2021

