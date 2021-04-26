Today's Top Stories
Daniel Kaluuya Won an Oscar, But His Mom's Expression Won the Evening

"Incredible that we get to see the real-time reaction from Daniel Kaluuya’s mother as he talks about his parents having sex..."

By Jenny Hollander

Let me tell you, I am grateful the Oscars doesn't seem to be cutting off acceptance speeches this year (for once!), because then we wouldn't have gotten the funniest moment of the night, nay, of the entire 2021 award season. In his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah—you can learn about the true story behind the film here—Kaluuya spoke about Fred Hampton, racial justice, and the Black Panthers, and then he ended with: "We're breathing, we're walking, it's incredible. My mum, my dad, they had sex, it's amazing, you know what I mean? And I'm here! I'm so happy to be alive!"

To which Kaluuya's mom (or "mum," I guess) was all like:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And the whole internet was like:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Okay, but seriously, that moment aside, you should go and watch all of Kaluuya's speech.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And you can catch his Oscar-winning turn in Judas and the Black Messiah here:

Watch 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

But also...let's just look one more time at the face of a woman whose beloved son has just thanked her for having sex with his dad in front of the whole world!

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

