17 Chic Pieces for Transitional Dressing Made Easy
Including fall-ready sweaters, elevated basics, light jackets, denim, and more.
Summer might still be here, but I'm already looking forward to fall fashion. However, dressing for the transitional weather period is tricky at best. Mornings are cold, and the weather often heats up by mid-day, confusing me (and my wardrobe). And with changing fall trends, I'm stuck refreshing my sweater and boot lineup on a budget.
Luckily, there are plenty of sales going on across the internet as retailers gear up for the new season. After some scrolling, I found everything on my checklist for less. From lightweight fall jackets that are easy to throw on to comfy loungewear and fall-ready dresses, these are the pieces I'll grab in the upcoming weeks. I even found a jacket worn by none other than Katie Holmes. Keep scrolling to shop all of my favorite on-sale transitional finds, and be sure to use Marie Claire's exclusive coupons for an even bigger discount.
This suede bomber jacket is a whopping $400 off, making it one of the best deals I've seen recently. It's the same suede Mango jacket Katie Holmes wore in May so that you can steal her style for a fraction of the price. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still going strong, and these ballet flats are one of our favorite finds in the sale. With their streamlined design and luxe leather fabrication, you'll want to wear these flats every day. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
The next time you're tempted to reach for a T-shirt, grab this polo instead. It'll add interest to your fall outfits with its collared neckline and cozy texture. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
According to the top denim trends of fall 2024, skinny jeans will soon return to the spotlight. This pair is not quite as slim as the skin-tight jeans of the early aughts, plus reviews say they're very comfortable. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
It couldn't be easier to style this shirtdress for any occasion. Whether you pair it with ankle boots, sneakers, sandals, or even thigh-high boots, you're going to look chic. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
You can wear this pair of slingback heels into the office any time of year. They're classy and comfortable and add a bit of ladylike charm to your look. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.
This bodysuit is one you'll turn to time and time again. It looks much more expensive than its $33 price tag thanks to its luxurious ribbed knit material and elevated square neckline. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie promo codes.
Pile on the denim this fall with this shirt. It would make for a stylish layer over a tank top, or wear it with a light-wash pair of jeans for a trendy Canadian tuxedo look. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.
I would wear these versatile white pants well after Labor Day—they're too cool to only reserve for a few months out of the year. For now, I'd pair them with sandals and ballet flats then with ankle boots and sneakers come cooler weather. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
These trendy sneakers are just $32, so get yourself a pair if your size is in stock. They work for every season, but the brown shade works perfectly for the fall. Save even more with one of our Ssense promo codes.
Get ahead of the season by adding this fun cashmere sweater to your wardrobe now. It also comes in tan. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
When the weather starts to turn, I find myself reaching for comfy loungewear more and more. These pants are as comfortable as your favorite sweater but have an airy open knit, so you can still wear them on hot days. Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.
The wider neckline on this T-shirt makes a world of difference in your casual outfits. It instantly elevates your look, whether wearing it with office trousers or cargo pants for the weekend. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.
This chic little shoulder bag is an excellent going-out accessory. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.
One way to look expensive with minimal effort is to wear a slim turtleneck top like this. If you look closely at this knit, you'll see that it has a slight metallic sheen. Save even more with one of our Luis Via Roma promo codes.
You can wear this denim dress now with strappy sandals, then opt for knee-high boots and tights in the fall. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.
If you need a new tote bag for work, might I suggest this find from St. Agni? It's big enough for all of your everyday essentials and its minimal design works for any look you have on. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.
