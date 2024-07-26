Queen Mary of Denmark Was Hit By a Scooter While Visiting Greenland

Queen Mary of Denmark and her husband King Frederik X visited Greenland in late June and early July, along with two of their children, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine. The trip was filled with exciting events, but one meet-and-greet went awry when Queen Mary was hit by a scooter.

The shocking incident was caught on camera, and has since been widely shared on TikTok. The short video clip, which was re-shared by the account @danish.royals, shows Queen Mary greeting a crowd of people, when a man on a scooter abruptly crashes into her. The queen seems perturbed in the moment, but is able to gather herself seconds later and remains standing throughout.

TikTok user @danish.royals captioned the video, "Queen Mary suffered a minor incident while visiting Greenland when a scooter suddenly collided with her. Luckily it was just a scare, The Queen was fine."

Queen Mary of Denmark and King Frederik X visited Greenland in 2024 with their children, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine. (Image credit: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty)

The accident occurred on July 4 in Nuuk, Greenland, and involved a man on a mobility scooter seemingly losing control of the vehicle, via People. Danish publication Ekstra Bladet revealed the driver of the scooter was confronted by royal security guards and claimed, "I do not know what happened."

Royal commentator Kim Bach told the Danish publication that the security team should be criticized for the incident. "It is strange that they are not more vigilant, just because they are in Greenland," they told the publication. They continued, "I know it's not a Ferrari or a Bentley, but still."

Thankfully, no-one was injured during the crash, and the queen continued her official visit of Greenland alongside her family members. The trip took place between June 29 and July 6, and saw the Danish royal family travel on the royal ship Dannebrog between locations, Ekstra Bladet reported.

The Danish royal family in 2022. (Image credit: Ole Jensen/Getty Images)

Prior to her altercation with a scooter, Queen Mary had already been having an extremely eventful year. In January, Queen Margrethe of Denmark announced she would be abdicating the throne after an impressive 52 year reign. She subsequently handed over the role to her son, who was then known as Crown Prince Frederik.

In May, King Frederik and Queen Mary celebrated their twentieth wedding anniversary, and shared a photo of themselves sailing on the royal ship. The pair looked exceedingly relaxed as they posed on deck in matching vests. "In a few hours the Royal Couple will arrive in Oslo and embark on a state visit in Norway, after the Majesties sailed yesterday from Denmark with the Royal Ship Dannebrog," the Danish royal family's Instagram account revealed. "The arrival in the Norwegian capital also happens on a very special day. It's the King and Queen's 20th wedding anniversary."