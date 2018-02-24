Today's Top Stories
The Best Reactions to Gucci's Milan Runway Where Models Carried Replicas of Their Own Heads

The #GucciChallenge is here!

People are recreating the looks of Gucci models on the Milan runway, holding replicas of their own heads
Getty Images

When Gucci debuted its Fall 2018 collection, the world was surprised to see models carrying dragons and replicas of their own heads down the runway.

Gucci's Milan show was curiously dubbed the "Cyborg Manifesto" and was set in an extremely clinical, turquoise operating room. As Gucci's Twitter account explained, "The concept of the operating room reflects the work of a designer—the act of cutting, splicing, and reconstructing materials and fabrics to create a new personality and identity with them."

Models carried replicas of their own heads down the Gucci runway
Getty Images

Needless to say, the surprising concept had a major impact on the show's audience, and people all over the world. Gucci's influence is no more evident than on social media, whereby people have started recreating the severed head looks along with the hashtag #GucciChallenge. Started by Instagram's director of fashion partnerships, Eva Chen, the craze soon took off.

Here are some the best reactions so far to Gucci's unforgettable Milan runway:

1. Severed head chic.

2. Barbie nailed it.

@Barbie nailed it ✨#guccichallenge

A post shared by Robert Best (@robhbest) on

3. "Understanders understand."

Entendedores entenderão. #guccichallenge

A post shared by Vanessa Israel (@vanessa_israel) on

4. Formal wear essential.

聽說現在 #guccichallenge 正夯 #gucci #高梧集 @officedandy

A post shared by Rez Lin (@rezlin) on

5. "I already have my head accessory."

Já tenho minha cabeça-acessório #guccichallenge #gucci

A post shared by Jorge Wakabara (@wakabara) on

6. Too realistic.

#guccichallenge

A post shared by Chris Benz (@cmbenz) on

7. Making the look your own.

Não poderia deixar passar #guccichallenge @atsandrobarros 📷 @peucampos

A post shared by Sandro Barros (@sandro_barros) on

8. Multi-tasking.

#GucciChallenge 🐉

A post shared by Tuyra Rosa (@tuyrarosa) on

9. Can't stop won't stop.

10. "When you have the best boss."

11. Such a resemblance.

Sorry @gucci but i had to! @evachen212 #guccichallenge

A post shared by Daniela Dessì (@danieladessi.86) on

