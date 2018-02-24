The Best Reactions to Gucci's Milan Runway Where Models Carried Replicas of Their Own Heads

When Gucci debuted its Fall 2018 collection, the world was surprised to see models carrying dragons and replicas of their own heads down the runway.

Gucci's Milan show was curiously dubbed the "Cyborg Manifesto" and was set in an extremely clinical, turquoise operating room. As Gucci's Twitter account explained, "The concept of the operating room reflects the work of a designer—the act of cutting, splicing, and reconstructing materials and fabrics to create a new personality and identity with them."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

Needless to say, the surprising concept had a major impact on the show's audience, and people all over the world. Gucci's influence is no more evident than on social media, whereby people have started recreating the severed head looks along with the hashtag #GucciChallenge. Started by Instagram's director of fashion partnerships, Eva Chen, the craze soon took off.

Here are some the best reactions so far to Gucci's unforgettable Milan runway:



1. Severed head chic.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

2. Barbie nailed it.

@Barbie nailed it ✨#guccichallenge A post shared by Robert Best (@robhbest) on Feb 23, 2018 at 4:25pm PST

3. "Understanders understand."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Entendedores entenderão. #guccichallenge A post shared by Vanessa Israel (@vanessa_israel) on Feb 23, 2018 at 6:20pm PST

4. Formal wear essential.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

5. "I already have my head accessory."

6. Too realistic.

#guccichallenge A post shared by Chris Benz (@cmbenz) on Feb 23, 2018 at 10:26am PST

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

7. Making the look your own.

8. Multi-tasking.

#GucciChallenge 🐉 A post shared by Tuyra Rosa (@tuyrarosa) on Feb 23, 2018 at 6:48pm PST

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

9. Can't stop won't stop.

10. "When you have the best boss."

11. Such a resemblance.