The Best Reactions to Gucci's Milan Runway Where Models Carried Replicas of Their Own Heads

When Gucci debuted its Fall 2018 collection, the world was surprised to see models carrying dragons and replicas of their own heads down the runway.
Gucci's Milan show was curiously dubbed the "Cyborg Manifesto" and was set in an extremely clinical, turquoise operating room. As Gucci's Twitter account explained, "The concept of the operating room reflects the work of a designer—the act of cutting, splicing, and reconstructing materials and fabrics to create a new personality and identity with them."
Needless to say, the surprising concept had a major impact on the show's audience, and people all over the world. Gucci's influence is no more evident than on social media, whereby people have started recreating the severed head looks along with the hashtag #GucciChallenge. Started by Instagram's director of fashion partnerships, Eva Chen, the craze soon took off.
Here are some the best reactions so far to Gucci's unforgettable Milan runway: