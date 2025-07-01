All the Best Wimbledon Looks Celebrities Are Serving at Centre Court

At Wimbledon, the action at Centre Court is never limited to the match-ups between the season's highest-ranked tennis talents. Royals and A-listers line London's famous green stands to take in the annual Wimbledon Championship organized by All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. They dress like they've trained all year to serve their best tennis fashion.

Wimbledon 2025 kicked off in late June and lasts through July 13. Already, attendees from Princess Beatrice and Jessica Alba to Cate Blanchett are scoring style points with their twists on tennis dressing. Seersucker and lace dresses are present and accounted for; so are pleated skirts, stately blazers, and straw sun hats.

If history repeats, arrivals will only get more star-studded as the tournament continues. Last year, Zendaya brought Ralph Lauren suiting to the stands and Margot Robbie debuted her maternity style in a dainty polka-dot dress. The most exciting RSVP was saved for last: Kate Middleton graced Wimbledon 2024 in a regal purple dress by Safiyaa to present the winners' trophies.

There's no telling who will grace the stands next—but trust that they'll deliver the elevated-yet-preppy outfits that define Wimbledon style. Ahead, catch up on all the best celebrity looks from each day of Wimbledon 2025, plus ways to copy their summer style beyond the tennis court.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice arrives to Wimbledon's first day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Marie Claire readers were voting on their favorite look to start Wimbledon, Princess Beatrice's striped Sandro skirt set would take the No.1 slot. It's one of the most-viewed outfits on the site at press time, thanks to its playful embroidered flowers and just-right seersucker print.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett sits court-side for Wimbledon day two. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the red carpet, Cate Blanchett and stylist Elizabeth Stewart subvert expectations in avant-garde pieces by the likes of Dilara Findikoglu and Ashish. For Wimbledon, the pair opted for an on-theme, yet imperious look: a structured plaid suit and sunglasses.

Mia Regan

Mia Reagan finds her seat for Wimbledon day two. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Model Mia Reagan knew her day at Wimbledon would be filled with nail-biting matches. Her fashion solution? Packing an emotional support accessory—Thom Browne's Hector bag—alongside her pinstripe blazer and pleated skirt from the label.

Britney Theriot and Russell Crowe

Britney Theriot and Russell Crowe go formal for Wimbledon's second day of matches. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For a Wimbledon day date, Britney Theriot and Russell Crowe eschewed tennis whites for mixed prints and classic suiting. The former's tie-neck dress is a Miuccia Prada original—but similar oval sunnies can be found at several court-appropriate brands.

Honor Warren and Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba and her daughter, Honor Warren, posed at Wimbledon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mother-daughter dressing has made its way to Wimbledon 2025. Jessica Alba and her daughter, Honor Warren, took in the sporting event of the summer in coordinating floral outfits. Warren's went the Gen Z route in the form of a matching set (a tank and a maxi skirt) while Alba opted for a flouncy maxi dress and sneakers. Either template is a a dream for one-and-done dressing on a hot July day.

Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-May Hague appears at Wimbledon day two. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Molly May-Hague's expertly slicked-back bun took over the Marie Claire beauty chat when she arrived at Centre Court. On the fashion side, we couldn't look away from her Dior shirt dress, mini Lady Dior bag, and slingback pumps—an outfit reminiscent of Jennifer Lopez's recent front-row look for the designer's haute couture runway. Any khaki dress would appear just as polished with knife-sharp kitten heels, with or without designer credits.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson arrives at Wimbledon day two. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no other way to put it: Rebel Wilson's pink lace dress and Valentino handbag were pitch-perfect choices for Wimbledon day two. Oversize sunglasses and studded Valentino sandals toughened up her peony dress's garden party energy.