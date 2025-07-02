SZA Just Reinvented the Traditional French Manicure and Added a Designer Detail

Who says French tips have to be boring?

Everyone loves a French manicure—the casual resurgence of the design is proof of that—but SZA's newest manicure just reminded me that French tips don't have to be boring. The classic nail design has come a long way between now and the early 2000s, between being worn with colorful tips and unique shapes, but SZA might be the first person I've ever seen wearing the trend with a designer logo.

On July 1, the "Good Days" singer's nail artist, who goes by Cookiee on Instagram, shared a series of photos and videos of SZA's nails. In the post, SZA is seen wearing a French manicure that replaces the traditional white tips with a tan color featuring the Gucci logo. She also drew the continent of Africa with red, black, and green stripes and a gold outline on two accent nails.

"Gucci print nails with Africa outlined in gold for my talented bby @sza 🥳🥳🥳," Cookiee captioned the post.

SZA appears to be a pretty big fan of the upgraded French manicure. Back in February, she attended the Grammys wearing short, square-shaped nails with classic white tips with the Ohm symbol drawn on each nail in different colors, and shortly after that, she wore long coffin-shaped nails with 3D gold tips for the "Luther" music video.

If you're a French manicure devotee like SZA, let this be your reminder that there's always a way to get creative with the classic design if you're looking for something a little more out-of-the-box than plain white tips. Recreating SZA's exact design may be a challenge if you're not a professional, but read ahead to check out some other French press-on designs that are just as fun.

Kqueenest 30 Pcs Dark Brown French Tip Press on Nails Short Square Nails Press Ons, Natural Nude Fake Nails Acrylic, Classic Glue on Nails Short Coffin, Fall Gel French Nails for Women Diy Manicure
KQueenest
Dark Brown French Tip Press On Nails

For a French tip that's unique but still a little muted, these short, square-shaped press-ons are just what you need.

Press on Nails Almond Fake Nails French Tip False Nails With Gold Line Design Glue on Nails Press Ons Medium Acrylic Nails Glossy Full Cover Stick on Nails for Women Manicure 24pcs
CTTHNBD
Press On Nails With Gold Line Design

For something a little more luxe, opt for this almond French design with 3D chrome details.

24pcs French Tips Press on Nails With French Design, French Tips Manicure Art Acrylic Medium Coffin Full Cover Fake Nails Stick on Nails Glossy Gold French Tips False Nails Gel Glue on Nail for Women
AROVFAM
Press on Nails With Gold French Tips

These gold chrome tips are also sure to add some life to your traditional French.

