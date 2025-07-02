SZA Just Reinvented the Traditional French Manicure and Added a Designer Detail

Everyone loves a French manicure—the casual resurgence of the design is proof of that—but SZA's newest manicure just reminded me that French tips don't have to be boring. The classic nail design has come a long way between now and the early 2000s, between being worn with colorful tips and unique shapes, but SZA might be the first person I've ever seen wearing the trend with a designer logo.

On July 1, the "Good Days" singer's nail artist, who goes by Cookiee on Instagram, shared a series of photos and videos of SZA's nails. In the post, SZA is seen wearing a French manicure that replaces the traditional white tips with a tan color featuring the Gucci logo. She also drew the continent of Africa with red, black, and green stripes and a gold outline on two accent nails.

"Gucci print nails with Africa outlined in gold for my talented bby @sza 🥳🥳🥳," Cookiee captioned the post.

SZA appears to be a pretty big fan of the upgraded French manicure. Back in February, she attended the Grammys wearing short, square-shaped nails with classic white tips with the Ohm symbol drawn on each nail in different colors, and shortly after that, she wore long coffin-shaped nails with 3D gold tips for the "Luther" music video.

If you're a French manicure devotee like SZA, let this be your reminder that there's always a way to get creative with the classic design if you're looking for something a little more out-of-the-box than plain white tips. Recreating SZA's exact design may be a challenge if you're not a professional, but read ahead to check out some other French press-on designs that are just as fun.

KQueenest Dark Brown French Tip Press On Nails $7 at Amazon US For a French tip that's unique but still a little muted, these short, square-shaped press-ons are just what you need. CTTHNBD Press On Nails With Gold Line Design $7 at Amazon US For something a little more luxe, opt for this almond French design with 3D chrome details. AROVFAM Press on Nails With Gold French Tips $5 at Amazon US These gold chrome tips are also sure to add some life to your traditional French.