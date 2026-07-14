As someone who lives in coastal New England, I have deemed a summer sweater a necessity that lasts well before the heat arrives and well after. Not only does a summer knit-and-shorts combo make you look like the hero in a Nancy Meyers movie, but it's, of course, incredibly functional. Summer nights can turn cool and also buggy, as the sun starts to go down, so it’s crucial to always have an extra layer at the ready, especially if you’re anywhere near water. What makes a great summer sweater that can transition into fall is, first, breathable, easy-to-wash fabrics that hold up against sun and saltwater over time. In building a capsule of these sweaters, I would suggest a variety of weights and styles ranging from casual to dressy, including some pops of color and prints for novelty. There’s no need to go crazy, but having a few sturdy options will serve you well on all different kinds of occasions for the summers to come and to bookend the seasons.

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TOPICS Collections