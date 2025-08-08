Sweaters are the backbone of my fall wardrobe, so I make sure to have a wide variety of options in my rotation. At this point, I have enough wool pullovers and cashmere cardigans in my collection, so I'm turning to fall 2025's biggest knitwear trends for some much-needed fresh inspiration.

These are not your usual knits. Instead, fall's sweater trends give even the most basic outfits a punch of color and flair. They range from preppy polo picks and plush stripey finds to sweater vests that come in bright, trendy colors and cropped options covered in bold graphics. But don't just take it from me—It girls have already worn these finds at Copenhagen Fashion Week and in London's street style scene for weeks. It'll only be a matter of time before they hit the mainstream.

To be clear, this is not me telling you to ditch your neutral knits. Instead, take this as an opportunity to expand your sweater horizons this season. Keep scrolling, not only for fall outfit inspiration, but to shop enough playful and cuddle-worthy knits to last you for the next six months and then some.

Sweater Vests

Sweater vests are perfect for transitioning your summer wardrobe. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Sweater vests are the perfect transitional trend to buy into now. They layer perfectly over a summer dress to make it work for fall. This season, turn to brands like Zara and Abercrombie & Fitch for chic finds you can wear just about everywhere.

Polo Sweaters

Collared sweaters toe the line between preppy and casual. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I'm not necessarily a preppy person, but I'm making an exception for polo sweaters. Short-sleeved options are great for wearing now, but longer-sleeved picks are perfect for layering over a white tee or tank top once the weather cools. Brands like Aritzia and Reformation offer picks that toe the line between traditional prepster and cool.

Hourglass Cardigans

Sweaters with a built-in waistline are perfect for elevating your wardrobe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Waist-defined cardigans were my favorite microtrend-turned-real-trend from 2024. I actively looked forward to them returning as soon as August hit. The cinched-in knitwear category has expanded beyond cardigans to include pullovers with elongated, defined waistlines that are perfect for tucking into wide-leg trousers for work or with low-rise jeans on a night out.

Graphic Cardigans

Go ahead, pick the printed sweater. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I'm sorry, but graphic sweaters are so, so fun. They might be my favorite picks on this list. As someone who wears mostly neutrals, these offer an easy way to add a pop without much effort. Most of these are animal-themed (hello, sardine-themed knits and more nature-inspired trends!), but brands like AMI Paris offer a quieter version.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bright Colors

Bright colors are always a good idea. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

To put it simply, I am getting sick of wearing all-black outfits all season long. Enter: these brightly-colored knits. They are seriously fun while still being incredibly wearable. You can find them in just about every color (yellow! bright pink! cobalt blue!) and hail from must-buy brands like Gap and Gigi Hadid's Guest in Residence.

Ponchos

Ponchos have been unearthed as fall's newest it-pick. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Ponchos, once reserved for kooky art teachers and your mom's fun best friend, have become a go-to transitional find among the fashion crowd. Think of it as a hybrid between your usual cashmere scarf and the wrapped coat trend from last year.

Striped Sweaters

Stripey knits are so fun. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Striped sweaters always make me feel like a chic French girl. This year, my favorite finds stray from the typical Breton striped look and veer into a borrowed-from-the-boys, East Coast prep vibe that matches up with the back-to-school season. Darker shades like navy and burgundy always hit for me this time of year, too.