Kendall Jenner wore GapStudio to the 2026 Met Gala, but Hailey Bieber is loyal to Gap's denim department on the daily. By my count, Bieber has worn her favorite jeans from the label almost 15 times since last August. On July 14, a limited-edition denim collection, called "The Hailey Jean," made her an official Gap Girl.

Bieber's love for Gap's summer jeans is so strong that she teamed up with the San Franciscan brand to release two styles of jeans and star in the campaign. “Gap has been a part of my wardrobe since I was a kid, so this came together very organically,” Bieber said in the press release. Naturally, her beloved '90s Low-Rise Loose Jeans—known for their hip-hugging waistband and ultra-wide legs—are the star of the collaboration.

Last fall, the "Dark Indigo" color became her signature shade. (Perhaps she was influenced by the denim trend on Balenciaga's, Coach's, and Prada's runways.) But that was before the American brand gave Bieber free rein to reimagine the Low-Rise Loose and Extra Baggy Jeans in six Gap washes.

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Hailey Bieber in Gap jeans for her denim collection with the label. (Image credit: Courtesy of Gap)

Inside the pockets of the Hailey Jeans, Gap printed Bieber's signature and birth year. "1996 was the year I was born and I get a lot of style inspiration from the ’90s because there was something so effortless about that era and the way people wore denim," Bieber added in her statement. For context, that year, Kate Moss became synonymous with Calvin Klein jeans; Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy frequently appeared in blue straight-leg styles; and Aaliyah became the face of Tommy Jeans.

"We wanted the campaign and the collection to capture that same feeling in a way that felt modern, nostalgic, and personal," Bieber said. In the months leading up to the campaign, the Rhode founder used that same effortless energy to style the Gap jeans with white button-downs, cropped tank tops, vintage crewnecks, the flip-flops trend—and the occasional four-figure The Row bag.

Bieber styling Gap's jeans. (Image credit: Courtesy of Gap)

For the shoot, photographer Mario Sorrenti and stylist Alastair McKimm channeled the '90s feel of the Low-Rise Loose style. In one shot, Bieber appears in dark-wash denim with a black crop top styled over a white long-sleeve tee. (Back in the day, Mary Kate Olsen adored the two-shirt look, before Kendall Jenner revived it last summer.) For another close-up, the model went full Kate Moss mode in nothing but jeans and strategically placed Gap T-shirts.

By going shirtless, Bieber let her Gap jeans do all the talking. (Image credit: Courtesy of Gap)

In addition to the campaign, Gap cast Bieber as the leading lady of its newest short film. In it, director Charlie Di Placido brings Bieber back in time to a '90s bedroom, when "Linger" by The Cranberries and baggy denim were all the rage.

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Beyond the Hailey Bieber of it all, 2026 has been a big year for Gap: The label added Victoria Beckham to its growing list of designer collaborators; Zac Posen created custom GapStudio looks for Katie Holmes, Chase Infiniti, Claire Danes, and Jenner; and the brand even dipped its toe into 2026 World Cup mania.

Bieber's limited-edition capsule drops online and in select Gap stores on July 16. But if these Bieber-branded jeans are anything like the originals, they'll sell out faster than Gap's 2025 KATSEYE video went viral.

Shop Gap Jeans From Hailey Bieber's New Capsule

TOPICS Hailey Bieber